Gunslingers Add Pair of Defensive Backs for 2026 Season

Published on October 13, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Antonio Gunslingers News Release







The San Antonio Gunslingers have bolstered their secondary with the signings of defensive backs Christophe Pageand Matt Elam for the 2026 season.

Page (5'11, 200 lbs) returns for his second season in San Antonio after a strong 2025 campaign. The physical defender recorded 61 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 2 pass breakups, proving to be a key contributor in the Gunslingers' defense.

Elam (5'10, 200 lbs) brings veteran experience to the roster as he enters his first season with the Gunslingers. Splitting time between the Massachusetts Pirates and San Diego Strike Force last season, he totaled 76 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 5 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, and 1 block. A former first-round pick (32nd overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2013 NFL Draft, Elam's professional career includes stints in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks. His leadership and experience will bring immediate impact to San Antonio's defensive backfield.







Indoor Football League Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.