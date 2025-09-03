Gunslingers Select Jonathan Bane as Head Coach

The San Antonio Gunslingers are excited to announce the selection of Jonathan Bane as its Head Coach for the 2026 season.

Bane, a native from Temple, Texas, began his football career in 2010 at Dakota Wesleyan University. As a 4 year starter, and 3 year team Captain, he went down in school history in all passing categories. Starting in 40 consecutive games, he amassed for 9,224 yards and 88 passing touchdowns, most passing yards in a game (457). Bane was named BSN All-American (2011) and 3x All Conference selection.

Following his college success, Bane began his Indoor Football career with the Richmond Raiders in 2015 where he went on to win Offensive Player of the Year by setting multiple Professional Indoor Football League records. With 72 touchdown passes, and 11 touchdowns in a single game, Bane led the Raiders to the Championship game.

Bane went on to have a 10 year career in Indoor/Arena Football, playing for multiple teams such as, Tampa Bay Storm (AFL), Maine Mammoths (NAL), Jacksonville Sharks (NAL), Carolina Cobras (NAL), Frisco Fighters (IFL), Orlando Predators (NAL), and the West Texas Desert Hawks (AFL). Bane continues to hold the record as the All Time Leading Passer in the NAL, also winning a National Arena League championship with the Jacksonville Sharks in 2019.

Bane, known for his knowledge of the game and passion to win, completed his professional football career with one of the best win percentages in the indoor/arena game, with an impressive 72-20 record as a starting quarterback.

In 2023, Bane suffered a severe neck injury while playing for the Orlando Predators, requiring spine surgery and months of rehabilitation. In 2024, he returned to the field where he led the AFL West Texas Desert Hawks with 45 touchdowns to 2 interceptions, averaging a leagues best at 234 yards per game. On week eight, he sustained a career ending spinal chord injury leaving him unable to walk. Once again showing his grit and determination, Bane underwent months of extensive hospitalization as he fought for a miraculous recovery, and restored full function in his extremities.

In 2025, Bane stepped back onto the field as the Gunslingers Quarterback and Special Teams Coordinator.

Gunslingers CEO and owner, Don Rackler, had this to say, " Jonathan Bane was an outstanding member of our coaching staff this past season and exemplified all the characteristics of what we feel a Gunslingers head coach should exhibit. Dedication, strong moral character and a diligence to do everything needed to be the best. I am excited to see what Jonathan will help us get accomplished in 2026!"

Jonathan Bane stated, "I am beyond fired up and grateful to the San Antonio Gunslingers for the opportunity to continue my coaching career with one of the best organizations in indoor football. My goal is to build something special by developing players both on and off the field. I pride myself on overcoming adversity, and giving my all in everything that I do, and I know this organization shares that sentiment based on the standard they uphold in themselves and those around them. I look forward to building a championship caliber team and putting a product on the field that the Lone Star State and the city of San Antonio can be proud of. Let's get to work!"







