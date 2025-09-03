Barnstormers Name Andre Coles as Head Coach

Published on September 3, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have named Andre Coles as their new Head Coach, signing him to a two-year contract, General Manager Juli Pettit announced today. Coles joins the organization effective immediately and will oversee all coaching duties.

Coles brings extensive coaching experience to the Iowa Barnstormers organization. Most recently, Coles served as the Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator of the Tulsa Oilers. In 2024, Coles took over as the Head Coach of the Frisco Fighters, leading the top offense in the IFL averaging 52.8 points per game and finishing the season with a 13-4 record, having served as the organization's Offensive Assistant and special Teams Coordinator in 2022 and 2023.

Before becoming a coach, Coles saw much success on the field as a player. He began his playing career with the Reading Express in 2008, where he went on to win a Championship Title in 2009. During the 2010 season, Coles played with the Harrisburg Stampeders of the SIFL before moving on to the Johnstown Generals and Abilene Bombers of the PIFL and the Amarillo Venom before concluding his season with the York Capitals. He then launched his coaching career with the York Capitals before moving to the Jacksonville Sharks (NAL) before ultimately finding a home in the IFL.

"I am super excited to have the opportunity to lead one of the most historic franchises in Indoor Football," said Coles. "I look forward to building a championship caliber team that the city of Des Moines can be proud of. Barnstormers' fans can expect to feel a ton of excitement, from the front office to the coaching staff down to the players as we get ready to build our team for the 2026 season."

The Iowa Barnstormers are excited to give Coach Coles the reigns as the organization gears up for another exciting season of Indoor Football.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Coach Coles to the Iowa Barnstormers organization," said General Manager Juli Pettit. "We are entering a new era of Barnstormers football and are eager to get started on the 2026 season."

Season Tickets for the Iowa Barnstormers 2026 season are on sale now starting as low as $128 per seat. For more information, call the Barnstormers front office at (515) 633-2255.







Indoor Football League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.