Barnstormers Add Receiver

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed wide receiver Matt Bowen to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Bowen (6-1, 190, Curry College) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his first season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Bowen spent four years at Curry College where he appeared in 39 games collecting 153 receptions and 20 touchdowns. Proving to be more than an athlete, Bowen took academics seriously earning his way onto Honor Roll and the Dean's List numerous times along with several Academic All-District and Academic All-Conference honors.

"Matt had a productive collegiate career at Curry College which ended with him being named the Conference of New England Player of the Year," said Head Coach Coles. "We're looking forward to seeing what he brings to Iowa in 2026."

Bowen will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

