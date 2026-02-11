Barnstormers Sign Wide Receiver

Published on February 11, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed wide receiver Kurtis Ravenel, Jr. to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Ravenel, Jr. (5-10, 190, Kutztown) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his first season with the team. Collegiately, Ravenel spent four years at Kutztown University. During his time with the Golden Bears, Ravenel appeared in 46 games collecting 118 receptions for 1,576 yards and 12 touchdowns. Ravenel also earned 2021 All-Conference Scholar Athlete in 2021. Last season, Ravenel got a taste of the indoor game when he signed with the Bay Area Panthers for the last stretch leading up to playoffs.

"Kurtis gained valuable experience last season in Bay Area and is looking to put together a full season in the IFL," said Head Coach Andre Coles. "I followed Kurtis in college and he is a dynamic wide receiver and return man. We look forward to adding him to the fold."

Ravenel, Jr. will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

2026 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Enjoy a variety of appetizers, tasty burgers, delicious baskets, sandwiches, and pizzas daily at Kelly's Little Nipper. Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2026 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from February 11, 2026

Barnstormers Sign Wide Receiver - Iowa Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.