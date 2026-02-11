Blizzard Sign Wide Receiver Kaden Summerville for the 2026 Season

Published on February 11, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed wide receiver Kaden Summerville for the 2026 season.

A local product, Kaden Summerville, signs with the Green Bay Blizzard. He stands at 6-5 and 175 pounds, making him one of Green Bay's tallest targets heading into Training Camp. Summerville is from Howards Grove, Wisconsin. He joins the team with some amateur football experience; however, this will be his first year in the IFL.

Before the 2025 IFL season, Summerville attended the Green Bay Blizzard tryout held at the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay and performed well. Following the tryout, the receiver signed with the Sheboygan County Sabercats, an amateur football team in the Midwest United Football League (MWUF). The team won the MWUF Championship last season. In that game, Summerville had over 200 yards and four touchdowns.

Summerville's familiarity with the Green Bay Blizzard and the area may be a boon as Training Camp is less than one month away. He and the team arrive in early March and get to work right away, practicing at the new Sports Emporium building. Summerville had this message to share: "What's up, Blizz Fam? [I am] beyond grateful for the opportunity to bring my talents to an amazing organization! [I am] looking forward to helping bring a championship to Green Bay, let's work!" Blizzard fans will get their first chance to see the team go to work on March 15, when the team opens the season at the Resch Center on Faith and Family Day versus the Vegas Knight Hawks.







