Blizzard Sign Linebacker Jordan Cry for the 2026 Season

Published on January 6, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed linebacker Jordan Cry for the 2026 season.

Jordan Cry, who participated in the Detroit workout/tryout, was signed by the Green Bay Blizzard. He is one of over ten players who have received an offer from the teams that were present. Thank you to all the participants who attended!

Cry is a linebacker from Detroit, Michigan, taking his talents to the Indoor Football League. At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Cry is a threat lining up on defense. The latest Blizzard linebacker signing brings collegiate experience from two programs and professional experience from a professional league in Mexico. In 2026, he will move closer to home and suit up for the Green Bay Blizzard.

In 2015, Cry began his college career at Morgan State. He played three seasons with the Bears, appearing in 25 games and recording 73 total tackles, six and a half tackles for loss, half a sack, and a forced fumble. Cry then moved on to Davenport University for the 2019 season, where he played eight games and added eight tackles to his totals.

Following his college career, the Detroit native signed with the LFA or Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional to play professional football in Mexico. He spent several years in the league playing for teams including the Naucalpan Raptors and Puebla Arcángeles. In 2023, Cry was Defensive Player of the Week in Week 5 of the LFA season.

Since his time in the LFA, Cry has been seeking playing opportunities closer to home. The January 3, 2026, tryout in Detroit, Michigan, provided an opportunity. He participated and showed his skills to multiple professional teams, including the Green Bay Blizzard, Vegas Knight Hawks, and Fishers Freight. From the tryout opportunity, Cry was one of ten players who were contacted by attending teams.

In early March of 2026, Cry, along with other Blizzard signees, will report to Green Bay for Training Camp. With the season inching closer, buzz among fans and players is building. Cry said he is "excited to be on this team" and "ready to make an impact." The Blizz will need his impactful play on March 15 when the season kicks off against the defending IFL Champions at the Resch Center.







Indoor Football League Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.