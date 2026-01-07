Rattlers Sign Db Devin Hafford for 2026 Season

Published on January 6, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







The Arizona Rattlers have signed defensive back Devin Hafford for the 2026 season.

Hafford (5'11, 205 lbs) enters his first season with Arizona after spending the 2025 campaign with the Fishers Freight, before being traded to the San Diego Strike Force.

Across the season, Hafford totaled 58.5 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery, and five pass breakups, while also contributing heavily on special teams. He recorded 550 kickoff return yards and three return touchdowns, showcasing his versatility and playmaking ability in all phases.

Hafford adds athleticism, physicality, and special teams impact to the Rattlers' defensive unit as the roster continues to take shape ahead of the 2026 season.







