Rattlers Announce 2026 Schedule and Game Times

Published on January 26, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







GLENDALE, Arizona - The Arizona Rattlers 2026 schedule begins with a mid-afternoon game on March 28 facing the San Diego Strike Force, the team that eliminated the Rattlers from the 2025 playoffs in a highly controversial ending.

In addition to the season opener which will kick off at 2 p.m., the Rattlers will host the San Antonio Gunslingers, Tulsa Oilers, Tucson Sugar Skulls twice, the Northern Arizona Wranglers, Fishers Freight and the returning franchise from Albuquerque, the New Mexico Chupacabras. The Rattlers visit defending league champion Vegas Knight Hawks on May 3.

"We're really excited about this year's schedule. It's one of the most competitive slates we've had in a while, and that's exactly how we like it," said Rattlers Head Coach Kevin Guy. "Every week is going to be a battle, and that's what our players and fans expect."

This season is the first in a partnership between the Indoor Football League, Yahoo Sports Network and FanDuel Sports Network to stream IFL games nationally.

Yahoo Sports Network will broadcast 59 games, including a selection of marquee Friday and Saturday night games, two first-round playoff games, and the Eastern Conference Championship.

The broadcasts will be available wherever the network is distributed, including services such as Amazon Fire TV, Fubo, LG Channels, Plex, Prime Video, Sling Freestream and The Roku Channel, as well as yahoosports.tv.

FanDuel Sports Network will broadcast 60 IFL games across its family of networks, as well as the FanDuel Sports Network app. FanDuel broadcasts will include the Western Conference Championship and the IFL National Championship to be played in Tucson.

FanDuel Sports Network is also the official home of Sunday Night Indoor Football - a new primetime showcase airing every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time. The Rattlers will be in four of those games, including the game at Vegas. Two of those will be at home - May 10 vs. Tucson and June 14 vs. Fishers Freight.

"The Snake Pit has always been one of the toughest places to play in the league, and we're counting on Rattler Nation to pack the house and make it even louder this season," Guy said.

On May 18, the Rattlers will play New Mexico in a neutral-site game and will have another game at a neutral site the following week against an opponent to be determined.

Here is the complete 2026 schedule. All home games will be played at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. All listed game times are Arizona time.

Date Time Opponent H/A Network

Sat., Mar 28 2:00 PM San Diego Home Yahoo Sports Network

Sun., Apr 5 4:30 PM Fishers Freight Away FanDuel Sports Network

Sat., Apr 11 6:00 PM San Antonio Home FanDuel Sports Network

Sun., Apr 19 1:00 PM Northern Arizona Away FanDuel Sports Network

Sat., Apr 25 5:00 PM Arizona Home Yahoo Sports Network

Sun., May 3 4:30 PM Vegas Away FanDuel Sports Network

Sun., May 10 4:30 PM Tucson Home FanDuel Sports Network

Mon., May 18 TBD New Mexico Neutral FanDuel Sports Network

Sun., May 24 TBD TBD Neutral FanDuel Sports Network

Sat., May 30 7:00 PM Northern Arizona Home Yahoo Sports Network

Sat., Jun 6 BYE

Sun., Jun 14 4:30 PM Fishers Freight Home FanDuel Sports Network

Sat., Jun 20 7:00 PM Tucson Away Yahoo Sports Network

Sat., Jun 27 7:00 PM New Mexico Home Yahoo Sports Network

Mon., Jul 6 6:00 PM San Diego Away Yahoo Sports Network

Sat., Jul 11 6:00 PM Tucson Home Yahoo Sports Network

Sun., Jul 19 1:00 PM San Antonio Away FanDuel Sports Network







Rattlers Announce 2026 Schedule and Game Times

