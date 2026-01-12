Rattlers Sign Veteran DB, Kick Returner

GLENDALE, Arizona - The Arizona Rattlers have signed IFL veteran and former NFL, CFL and USFL signee Devin Hafford for the 2026 season.

Hafford played six games with the Fishers Freight last season before being traded to the San Diego Strike Force. With the Freight, two of his nine kickoff returns went for touchdowns. He added another return for a TD with San Diego.

Defensively, the 5-11, 205-pound defensive back, recorded a total of 60 tackles, 4.5 of those for losses, and he also intercepted a pass. He also spent the 2024 season with the Pirates who now play in Orlando.

After a sparkling career at Tarleton St. where he was the Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, Hafford signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots. He played for the Pittsburgh Maulers and Michigan Panthers of USFL and later signed with the league's Houston Roughnecks. He also signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

In addition to his defensive player award at Tarleton St., Hafford was first-team All-WAC and was named to All-America teams in both FCS and NCAA Division I.

Academically, Hafford earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Tarleton St. in business administration and kinesiology. He is originally from Houston.







