Barnstormers Add Former Mizzou Tiger

Published on January 12, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed wide receiver Tyler Stephens to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Stephens (6-6, 233, Missouri) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Stephens began his career at the University of Buffalo as a redshirt freshman and appeared in four games with the Bulls in 2020 before the season was cut short by the pandemic. Stephens returned in 2021 for his sophomore season as a reserved tight end, leading all tight ends in receiving with 15 catches for 157 yards and one touchdown in 11 games. Ahead of his junior season, Stephens transferred to the University of Missouri. In three seasons with the Tigers, Stephens appeared in 38 games collecting 14 receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown.

"Whenever you have the opportunity to add an SEC talent, you do it," said Head Coach Coles. "Tyler is a versatile offensive weapon that upgrades our wide receivers core for camp."

Stephens will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

