Barnstormers Add Another Receiver

Published on January 12, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed wide receiver MJ Harris to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Harris (6-2, 200, Arizona Christian University) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his first season with the team. Collegiately, Harris began his career at Gila Community College where he played one season with the River Hawks. In that one season, Harris recorded 40 catches with over 500 yards and eight touchdowns helping the team win the Conference Championship and was named JUCO All-American and Arizona JUCO MVP. Harris then transferred to Arizona Christian University, competing on both the football team and track team in 2021.

Harris joins the Iowa Barnstormers with IFL experience, having spent time with the Tucson Sugar Skulls in 2023 and 2024.

"MJ has gained valuable experience in the IFL previously with Tucsona nd we think that he will thrive here in Iowa," said Head Coach Coles. "He is the type of player that will do whatever he is asked to do and just wants to win. Those are the kinds of players that we are recruiting for '26."

Harris will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

