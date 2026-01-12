Sharks Continue to Build 2026 Roster

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Three new signings join the Sharks for the upcoming 2026 season. WR Lowell Patron Jr ., OL Malcolm Lamar Sr. and LB Tre Pinkney are the newest additions, bringing a mix of professional experience and youth to the table.

Patron Jr. (6'1, 210 lbs.) arrives with plenty of IFL experience, having played the past two seasons with the Green Bay Blizzard. Over those campaigns, he averaged 734.5 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns and 58 receptions as a consistent standout for Green Bay. In the 2025 IFL playoffs, Patron Jr. collected 136 receiving yards in three games, helping guide the Blizzard to an IFL National Championship appearance. With his high ceiling skill set, Patron Jr. is poised to be a major threat to opposing defenses this season.

Lamar Sr. (6'5, 325 lbs.) comes to the Tank with an impressive college resume. After originally committing to Florida State, he transferred to Florida Atlantic, becoming a vital part of their offensive line between the 2022 and 2024 seasons. With his strength and size, Lamar Sr. is primed to be an important piece of the Sharks' protection unit.

Pinkney (6'1, 225 lbs.) began his collegiate career at the NJCAA level with Hutchinson Community College. He made an immediate impact, helping lead the Blue Dragons to their first ever national championship and earning NJCAA All-Second Team honors, in big part thanks to his division-leading 9.5 sacks during the 2020 season. His most important play that season was an interception in the national championship game, sealing the win with just 1:04 left on the clock. He then transferred to Coastal Carolina, helping power the program to two bowl appearances, including a Cure Bowl win over NIU, before moving to Southern Miss to close out his collegiate career. Pinkney looks to bring championship pedigree and clutch performances to the field in 2026.







