Horn and Davis Move Up

March 6, 2026

Jacksonville, FL - The Sharks are pleased to announce that WR Christian Horn and DL Devonta Davis are taking the next steps in their careers, signing with the Ottawa Redblacks of the CFL and the DC Defenders of the UFL, respectively. Everyone within the Sharks organization is proud of their accomplishments and wishes them success at the next level.

Horn (6'2, 190 lbs) spent his collegiate career as a standout for Appalachian State. He played in 57 games (34 starts) over four years and totaled 97 catches for 1,658 yards and 11 touchdowns. He earned a spot in Mountaineer record books by averaging 17.1 yards per catch for his career, placing him third all-time behind Dalton Stroman and Rick Beasley. During his last two years with the program, Horn was given the distinct honor of captaining the Mountaineers, leading them to an appearance in the Sun Belt Championship Game and a Cure Bowl win during the 2023 season.

Davis (6'3, 300 lbs.) built a productive collegiate career along the defensive line at Jackson State before finishing his final season at Florida Atlantic. During his three seasons with the Tigers, Davis appeared in 36 games and registered 66 tackles, including 7.5 sacks, while adding three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He also helped Jackson State capture back-to-back SWAC championships during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Davis then transferred to Florida Atlantic for the 2024 season, where he appeared in the Owls' defensive line rotation and recorded 28 tackles, including two sacks, while also forcing a fumble.

The Sharks family congratulates Horn and Davis on this milestone and looks forward to watching their continued achievements as they advance in their professional football careers.







