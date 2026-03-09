2026 Training Camp Look Ahead

JACKSONVILLE, FL - With the 2026 season fast approaching, the Jacksonville Sharks are preparing to hit the field for the first time in nearly a year. The weeks ahead will be crucial as the coaching staff evaluates talent, installs the playbook, and prepares the squad for the grind of a 16-game Indoor Football League (IFL) season. With a championship caliber roster, the Sharks are looking to improve on a successful 2025 season and once again bring a trophy to Jacksonville. Major QB competition

The Sharks enter training camp with one of the most talented groups under center in the league, and the competition at quarterback could be one of the most closely watched battles of camp. Leading the group is James Cahoon, who arrives in Jacksonville following a standout rookie season in the Indoor Football League with the Iowa Barnstormers. Cahoon threw for 2,888 yards and 56 touchdowns in his first professional season, showcasing the arm strength, accuracy and composure that made him one of the league's most promising young passers.

Also in the mix is Sammy Edwards, a dynamic quarterback who built an impressive career at Valdosta State. Edwards totaled more than 4,600 yards of offense and 66 passing touchdowns during his collegiate career while earning Gulf South Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors. A native of St. Augustine, Edwards also emerged as one of the top players in NCAA Division II during his career, finishing as a finalist for the prestigious Harlon Hill Trophy in back-to-back seasons.

Rounding out the competition is Blaine Espinosa, a versatile quarterback who earned his opportunity with the Sharks through a free agent tryout. Espinosa appeared in 6 games for the Sharks during the 2025 season, tallying 125 passing yards and four touchdowns on 14 attempts. He rushed for two touchdowns as well, showcasing versatility and playmaking ability with both his arms and his legs in limited action last season. Young in age, not in experience

Jacksonville enters camp with a young and hungry roster, featuring a wave of rookies eager to make their professional debut and prove they belong at the indoor level. Of the players currently on the Sharks roster, 30 of them are entering their first professional season in the IFL, creating a highly competitive environment in camp as newcomers look to earn their place.

However, despite the youth of the roster, several players bring experience from NFL rookie minicamps, professional spring leagues, and previous indoor football stops, giving the Sharks a level of experience that is uncommon for such a young group. Players like defensive backs Dylan Brown and Clay Fields III both attended NFL rookie minicamps, while others arrive with prior professional experience in leagues such as the IFL and the CFL, providing a blend of upside and experience that could help accelerate the team's development once the season begins. Familiar faces

The Sharks will also benefit from the return of several familiar faces who played key roles last season. Running back Jimmie Robinson Jr. is back after an injury cut his 2025 campaign short just three games into the year, where he still managed 124 rushing yards and three total touchdowns before being sidelined. Robinson previously established himself as one of the IFL's most explosive backs, leading the league in rushing during the 2024 season and earning multiple All-IFL honors.

On the defensive side, John Huggins returns after emerging as one of Jacksonville's most productive defenders in 2025. The defensive back recorded 116 total tackles, along with 5.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and four pass breakups, providing a physical presence and reliable playmaking ability in the secondary.

Along the defensive line, Chris Rice also returns to bolster the front for Jacksonville after contributing to the Sharks' defensive rotation last season. With Rice back in the trenches and Huggins anchoring the secondary, Jacksonville brings back a pair of experienced defenders who are already familiar with the system and the speed of the indoor game.







