Jacksonville Sharks Welcome Two Partners to Ownership Group

Published on March 20, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks are proud to announce the addition of Bryan Caracciolo and George E. Mathis III to the team's ownership group, strengthening the organization's leadership with two accomplished business professionals who bring decades of experience, innovation, and community commitment.

Bryan Caracciolo is a dynamic entrepreneur, real estate developer, and business leader with more than 20 years of experience building and scaling companies across multiple industries. A native of Ocala, Florida, Caracciolo's journey began as a standout athlete, earning the opportunity to play collegiate football at the University of Central Florida. His competitive drive and leadership on the field laid the foundation for a career defined by bold vision and execution.

Caracciolo first made his mark in Orlando's nightlife and entertainment industry, becoming one of the city's most successful promoters at just 19 years old before owning and operating multiple venues by the age of 22. He later returned to Ocala to found BWC Construction, which has grown into one of Central Florida's leading general contracting and real estate development firms. Under his leadership, the company has completed more than 2 million square feet of projects, achieved INC 5000 recognition, and helped drive economic growth across the region.

Throughout his career, Caracciolo has built organizations employing more than 500 individuals, raised over $100 million in investment capital, and successfully exited multiple ventures. Beyond business, he is deeply committed to community development and mentorship, serving as a youth football coach and actively investing in projects that enhance quality of life.

Joining him in the Sharks ownership group is George E. Mathis III, a Managing Director and Senior Vice President of Wealth Management with nearly three decades of experience in financial services and real estate. Since beginning his career in 2000, Mathis has built a reputation for delivering comprehensive, client-focused financial strategies, currently serving individuals, families, and business leaders throughout Florida.

Mathis is also the founding owner of several successful ventures, including Mathis Properties, GTA Capital Holdings, CM Capital, and Signature Title and Escrow. His expertise spans investment analysis, retirement planning, asset allocation, and long-term wealth management, making him a trusted advisor to CEOs, physicians, professional athletes, entrepreneurs, and retirees.

A recognized leader in his field, Mathis is a member of the Raymond James Chairman's Council and holds multiple industry credentials, including Series 7 and 66 licenses, the Wealth Management Specialist designation, and the Accredited Asset Management Specialist certification. He has been featured in numerous publications and honored as one of Ocala Magazine's "Men of Influence."

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mathis is deeply dedicated to philanthropy and community service. He serves on the Regional Board of Directors for the American Cancer Society and the Jacob Casey Foundation and is the founder of Bikes for Tykes Ocala, an initiative that provides hundreds of bicycles annually to children in need. He is also an active supporter of organizations such as Wounded Warriors, March of Dimes, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and The Purple Heart Foundation.

"We are excited to welcome Bryan and George to the Jacksonville Sharks ownership group," said Sharks President Steve Curran. "Both bring incredible experience, leadership, and a shared commitment to community impact that aligns perfectly with our organization's vision. Their addition positions the Sharks for continued growth both on and off the field."

Caracciolo and Mathis join the Sharks at a pivotal time as the organization continues to expand its presence in the Jacksonville community and build on its tradition of excellence.







Indoor Football League Stories from March 20, 2026

Jacksonville Sharks Welcome Two Partners to Ownership Group - Jacksonville Sharks

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