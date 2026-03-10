Vegas Knight Hawks 2026 Single-Game Tickets On-Sale, Fan Promotions Announced

HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, March 9, that single-game tickets for the 2026 regular season are now on-sale. Additionally, the Knight Hawks are rolling out multiple fan-focused promotions for the 2026 season. The team will offer free parking for all Knight Hawks home games at Lee's Family Forum. Additionally, a value-focused menu will be available at all home games. All new offerings are listed below.

FREE PARKING

Free parking will be available to all fans for Knight Hawks games at Lee's Family Forum in the following lots:

BLACK/RAV4 LOT: Fans can access this lot by traveling East on Paseo Verde or South on Green Valley Parkway at Silver Knights Way.

SILVER/CAMRY LOT: This lot can be accessed by traveling South on Green Valley Parkway at Silver Knights Way.

RED/TUNDRA LOT: This lot can be accessed by traveling East of Paseo Verde Parkway.

HOME FIELD FAVORITES MENU

The following items will be available for $5 at all Knight Hawks home games:

Hot dog, Pretzel, Popcorn, Fan Favorite Nachos, and French Fries

The 2025 IFL National Champions will start their season on the road with a rematch against the Green Bay Blizzard on March 15. Knight Hawks fans will get to see their team at Lee's Family Forum for the first time on Sunday, April 12 when they take on the Jacksonville Sharks. The team will raise their 2025 IFL National Championship banner during their first home game.

All eight regular season home games will feature an exclusive theme and giveaway. Highlights from the schedule include Vegas' first-ever Star Wars Knight, a replica championship banner giveaway, and a youth jersey giveaway.

Group ticket packages, chambers, flex plans, and single-game tickets are on-sale now. Call 702-645-4259 or email tickets@knighthawksfootball.com for more information.







