Vegas Knight Hawks Announce 2026 Game Times & Ticket On-Sale Dates

Published on February 2, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, February 2, game times and key ticketing dates for the 2026 season. The 2025 IFL National Champions will start their season on the road with a rematch against the Green Bay Blizzard on March 15. Knight Hawks fans will get to see their team at Lee's Family Forum for the first time on Sunday, April 12 when they take on the Jacksonville Sharks.

Tuesday, February 3 - Public Group/Chamber On-Sale

-Enjoy the electric atmosphere at The Stronghold with your school, work, or friends! Ask our ticket reps about our exclusive group experiences. Call 702-645-4259 or email tickets@knighthawksfootball.com.

Monday, February 9 - Flex Plan On-Sale

-Purchase our Flex Plan and use any combination of your tickets for all of our regular season home games! Call 702-645-4259 or email tickets@knighthawksfootball.com for more information.

Monday, March 9 - Single Game On-Sale

2026 VEGAS KNIGHT HAWKS SCHEDULE

Subject to change. All times Pacific.

MARCH

Sunday, March 15 at Green Bay Blizzard - 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 at Tucson Sugar Skulls - 4:30 p.m.

APRIL

Sunday, April 12 vs. Jacksonville Sharks - 4:30 p.m. *Home Opener

Saturday, April 18 at San Antonio Gunslingers - 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 vs. New Mexico Chupacabras - 6 p.m.

MAY

Sunday, May 3 vs. Arizona Rattlers - 4:30 p.m.

IFL CUP: Monday, May 18 at Orlando Pirates - 4 p.m.

-To be played at American Dream in New Jersey

IFL CUP: Sunday, May 24 vs. TBD - 11 a.m. or 4:30 p.m.

-To be played at American Dream in New Jersey

Saturday, May 30 vs. Quad City Steamwheelers - 6 p.m.

JUNE

Sunday, June 7 at Northern Arizona Wranglers - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls - 7 p.m.

Friday, June 19 at San Diego Strike Force - 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 vs. San Antonio Gunslingers - 6 p.m.

JULY

Sunday, July 5 at New Mexico Chupacabras - 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 12 vs. San Diego Strike Force - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers - 6 p.m.







