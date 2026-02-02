Strike Force Sign Db Malik Jones

Published on February 2, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Diego Strike Force News Release







The San Diego Strike Force have signed defensive back Malik Jones.

Jones (6'2, 180 lbs) joins San Diego after spending the 2025 season with the Jacksonville Sharks, where he emerged as a productive playmaker in the secondary.

In 2025, Jones totaled 37 tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, and nine pass breakups, while also contributing in multiple phases. He added two fumble recoveries and returned a kickoff for a touchdown, showcasing his versatility and ability to create game-changing plays.

Jones brings size, athleticism, and proven ball production to the Strike Force defense as the roster continues to take shape heading into the 2026 season.







