San Diego Strike Force Re-Sign Five Impact Players

Published on September 25, 2025

San Diego Strike Force News Release







The San Diego Strike Force have announced the return of five impact players from their 2025 roster: WR Arthur Jackson, K Ernesto Lacayo, LB Royce See, RB Edward Vander, and QB Nate Davis.

Jackson (6'1, 185 lbs) returns for his second season with the Strike Force. Despite appearing in only three games in 2025, he made a major impact with 6 receptions for 130 yards and 4 touchdowns.

See (6'0, 220 lbs) enters his second season in San Diego after a standout 2025 campaign, recording 10.5 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, 1 pass breakup, and 1 block. His performance earned him All-IFL Second Team honors.

Vander (6'2, 210 lbs) returns for his second straight season after leading the ground game in 2025, posting 450 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns, along with 27 receptions for 270 yards and 5 receiving touchdowns across 12 games.

Lacayo (5'8, 185 lbs) also returns for his second season. He delivered 14 field goals, 87 PATs, 9 deuces, and 2 drop kicks, proving to be one of the league's most reliable special teams weapons.

Davis (6'2, 225 lbs) is back for his fourth season leading the Strike Force offense. In 2025, he recorded 270 completions for 3,001 yards and 52 passing touchdowns, while also adding 124 rushing yards and 9 rushing touchdowns.

With these five key players returning, the Strike Force are building a strong foundation for the 2026 season as they look to make a deeper push in the Indoor Football League.







