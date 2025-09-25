Vegas Knight Hawks Re-Sign Phoenix Sproles, Tre'Von Jones, and Adam Plant Jr.

Published on September 25, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks General Manager and Head Coach Mike Davis announced today, September 25, the team has re-signed three players for the upcoming 2026 season. Wide receiver Phoenix Sproles, defensive back Tre'Von Jones, and defensive lineman Adam Plant Jr. will return to the Knight Hawks.

Sproles totaled 20 receiving yards and a touchdown in six appearances during his rookie season. He also recorded six and a half tackles on special teams.

Plant Jr. appeared in four games for the Knight Hawks recording 11 total tackles and a fumble recovered for a touchdown.

Jones appeared in eight games in his rookie year. He totaled 22 tackles, five pass-breakups and one forced fumble.

To date, Jones, Plant Jr. and Sproles join quarterback Jayden de Laura and defensive back James Ceasar as players who are returning from the 2025 IFL National Championship team.







