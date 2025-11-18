Knight Hawks Re-Sign Wide Receiver Quentin Randolph

Published on November 18, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks General Manager and Head Coach Mike Davis announced today, November 18, that the team has re-signed wide receiver Quentin Randolph.

Randolph returns for his fifth IFL season, and his fourth with the Knight Hawks. The Navarre, Florida native completed the 2025 season with 86 receptions, 30 touchdowns, and 1,214 receiving yards, each of those marks setting single-season franchise records. Randolph led the league in receiving yards and touchdowns, earning All-IFL First Team honors.

He is now the all-time franchise leader in games played (53), receptions (220), receiving yards (3,211), receiving touchdowns (69), and receiving yards-per-game (60.6).

"He's probably the best receiver in the league. What he's done for us here in Vegas, it's unbelievable," said Davis. "Just his constant work ethic and continued growth to be a pro is fun to watch. After having such a great year last year and helping us win a championship, it'll be fun to see what happens with the encore presentation."

Randolph began his IFL career playing one season with the Northern Arizona Wranglers. He attended the University of West Florida where he helped the Argos win a National Championship in only the football program's third season.

Quentin Randolph, wide receiver

Hometown: Navarre, FL

Height: 6'3

Weight: 190 lbs.

College: University of West Florida







Indoor Football League Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.