Vegas Knight Hawks Add Three Impact Players

The reigning champions, the Vegas Knight Hawks, are reloading for another title run with three major additions - offensive lineman Christian Coulter, running back Josh Tomas, and kicker Gabriel Rui.

Coulter (6'3, 310 lbs) joins the Knight Hawks for his first season in Vegas. During his rookie year with the Bay Area Panthers, Coulter made an immediate impact, earning both All-Rookie Team and First Team All-IFL honors. His strength and consistency up front will add valuable protection and power to the Vegas offensive line.

Tomas (5'8, 180 lbs) also enters his first season with the Knight Hawks following a historic campaign with the Bay Area Panthers. In 2025, he tallied 623 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns, while showcasing his versatility as one of the league's most dangerous all-purpose threats. Tomas added 601 receiving yards on 52 catches for six touchdowns, and dominated special teams with 647 return yards and two scores, averaging 16.2 yards per return. In total, he accounted for more than 1,800 all-purpose yards and 31 touchdowns, earning him the honor of 2025 IFL Offensive Player of the Year.

A proven playmaker, Tomas also produced 1,039 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns in 2024, cementing himself as one of the most dynamic and explosive players in the league.

Rui (5'11, 195 lbs) rounds out the group as he joins Vegas after four standout seasons with the Iowa Barnstormers. Across 71 career games, Rui connected on 73 field goals and 279 PATs, earning multiple league honors. His accolades include being named the 2024 IFL Special Teams Player of the Year, 2024 First Team All-IFL, 2023 and 2022 Second Team All-IFL, and seven Player of the Week selections.

Together, Coulter, Tomas, and Rui bring championship-caliber experience and production to a Knight Hawks roster already loaded with talent - solidifying Vegas as an early favorite to defend its IFL title in 2026.







