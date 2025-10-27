Barnstormes Add to Receiver Corps

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed wide receiver Emery Bryant to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Bryant (5-9, 170, Point University) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season. Collegiately, Bryant began his career at Kentucky State University before transferring to Point University. In two seasons with the Skyhawks, Bryant appeared in 22 games collecting 100 catches for 1,687 yards, and 13 touchdowns. Bryant walked away with numerous accolades including AP NAIA First Team All-American as an All-Purpose player and an appearance in the 2024 Podyum All-Star Bowl.

"Emery is a shifty wide receiver who has a knack for making big plays," said Head Coach Coles. "I was super impressed with his film from last season and look forward to seeing what he can do in the IFL."

Bryant will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

