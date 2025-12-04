Barnstormers Add to O-Line

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed offensive lineman Da'Shawn Allen to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Allen (6-3, 280, Ana Maria College) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his first year with the team. Collegiately, Allen spent four seasons at Ana Maria College appearing in 23 games with the Amcats. Last season, Allen spent time in the International Football Alliance (IFA) with the Huntsville Astros.

"We are looking forward to seeing what Da'Shawn brings to camp in March," said Head Coach Coles. "He is a multi-positional offensive lineman, which is always a plus in the IFL."

Allen will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

