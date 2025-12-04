Calling All Athletes: Wranglers Will Host 2026 Open Player Tryout in Northern Arizona

The Northern Arizona Wranglers will hold open tryouts on Sunday, March 1st, 2026, from 9 AM to 12 PM to help assemble the roster for the upcoming season. Head Coach Ron James and the Wranglers coaching staff will be evaluating all players during the tryouts. Come see if you have what it takes to play professional Indoor Football!

The tryouts will be held at Mountain Valley Park on the turf field in Prescott Valley, Ariz. The address is below.

8600 E Nace Ln, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

Participants must be 18 years or older to be eligible to make the team.

The fee for pre-registration online is $65, and registration in person on the day of the event will be $75.

To pre-register for $65, please use the link below, and follow the prompts. When you pre-register online, you will receive a digital confirmation for entrance via email. Please have your confirmation ready on your phone or printed for entry.

In-person reregistration/check-in will begin at 8:30 A.M. sharp and end at 8:55 A.M.

Same day in-person registration fee of $75 must be paid in cash.

The on-field evaluation and testing will start promptly at 9:00 A.M.

Some further details about what the tryouts will entail are as follows.

Players will be required to sign a waiver at check-in to participate in tryouts.

The playing surface of the tryout is field turf.

Participants must provide their own cleats, t-shirts, shorts/sweats, and accessories.

Tryouts will be non-contact, pads and helmets are NOT necessary.

Participants must be prepared upon their arrival - locker room facilities will NOT be available, although restrooms will be accessible.

Participants must provide their own water/Gatorade.

Participants will warm up on their own.

Participants will be tested in the 40-yard dash, pro agility drills, and more.

Following the testing phase players will be competing in position drills led by the coaches.

The workout will continue with one-on-one competition drills.

The workout will conclude with group/ team drills offense vs defense as directed by the coaching staff.

Link to pay & pre-register: https://sparkpages.io/?i=_jU4b

The closest airport is Phoenix, Sky Harbor then take the Airport Shuttle (Groome Transportation) 1.5 hours to Prescott Valley, Ariz.

The Northern Arizona Wranglers 2026 HOME games, with dates and matchups, are listed below.

Saturday, March 28th - vs Jacksonville Sharks

Sunday, April 19th - vs Arizona Rattlers

Saturday, May 9th - vs San Antonio Gunslingers

Sunday, May 17th - vs Iowa Barnstormers

Sunday, June 7th - vs Vegas Knight Hawks

Sunday, June 14th - vs San Diego Strike Force

Sunday, June 28th - vs Tucson Sugar Skulls

Sunday, July 12th - vs New Mexico Chupacabras

