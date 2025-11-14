2026 Home Games Set
Published on November 13, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Northern Arizona Wranglers News Release
IT'S HERE! Your 2026 Wranglers HOME GAME SCHEDULE! Snag your season tickets NOW before the best seats are gone!
8 epic matchups. Endless excitement in Prescott Valley. Stay tuned for kickoff times and the FULL schedule...
Sat. March 28th - vs Jacksonville Sharks
Sun. April 19th - vs Arizona Rattlers
Sat. May 9th - vs San Antonio Gunslingers
Sun. May 17th - vs Iowa Barnstormers
Sun. June 7th - vs Vegas Knighthawks
Sun. June 14th - vs San Diego Strike Force
Sun. June 28th - vs Tucson Sugar Skulls
Sun. July 12th - vs New Mexico Chupacabras
Reserve Your Season Tickets Today!??
https://sparkpages.io/cart/2/?i=_OFwb&c=&ocu=
