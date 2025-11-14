2026 Home Games Set

Published on November 13, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Northern Arizona Wranglers News Release







IT'S HERE! Your 2026 Wranglers HOME GAME SCHEDULE! Snag your season tickets NOW before the best seats are gone!

8 epic matchups. Endless excitement in Prescott Valley. Stay tuned for kickoff times and the FULL schedule...

Sat. March 28th - vs Jacksonville Sharks

Sun. April 19th - vs Arizona Rattlers

Sat. May 9th - vs San Antonio Gunslingers

Sun. May 17th - vs Iowa Barnstormers

Sun. June 7th - vs Vegas Knighthawks

Sun. June 14th - vs San Diego Strike Force

Sun. June 28th - vs Tucson Sugar Skulls

Sun. July 12th - vs New Mexico Chupacabras

Reserve Your Season Tickets Today!??

https://sparkpages.io/cart/2/?i=_OFwb&c=&ocu=







