Welcome to SPE Systems Field, Home of Your NAZ Wranglers

Published on January 6, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Northern Arizona Wranglers News Release







A major partnership is launching for 2026, as the Wranglers align with SPE Systems who have been serving Northern Arizona since 1975. The Wranglers home field will have an exciting new look for the 2026 season under SPE Systems. Fans in Prescott Valley can expect a thrilling slate of eight home games on SPE Systems Field this season. Each game will feature interactive game themes and community-driven promotions that bring Northern Arizona together. The Wranglers' strong partnerships with local businesses will continue to bring a unique experience to the gameday atmosphere.

SPE Systems is your one stop for all your construction and renovation needs. No job too big or small. Their services include:

- Commercial and Residential

- Plumbing

- Electrical

- Heating and Cooling (HVAC)

- General Contractor

- Excavation

- New Construction

- Renovation and Remodeling

- Service and Repairs

Contact SPE Systems today for all your construction and renovation needs!

SPE Systems Inc.

928-772-8293

https://spesystemsinc.com/

The Wranglers 2026 will debut the new-look SPE Systems field for their first home game on March 28th.

The Northern Arizona Wranglers 2026 HOME games, with dates and matchups, are listed below.

Saturday, March 28th - vs Jacksonville Sharks

Sunday, April 19th - vs Arizona Rattlers

Saturday, May 9th - vs San Antonio Gunslingers

Sunday, May 17th - vs Iowa Barnstormers

Sunday, June 7th - vs Vegas Knight Hawks

Sunday, June 14th - vs San Diego Strike Force

Sunday, June 28th - vs Tucson Sugar Skulls

Sunday, July 12th - vs New Mexico Chupacabras

Reserve your Season Tickets for the 2026 season today! Deposit through the link below and we will contact you to select your seats!

https://sparkpages.io/cart/2/?i=_OFwb&c=&ocu=

For any Season Ticket inquiries, call us at 928-379-5581

You can also email ticketdirector@nazwranglers.com







Indoor Football League Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.