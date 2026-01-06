Welcome to SPE Systems Field, Home of Your NAZ Wranglers
Published on January 6, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Northern Arizona Wranglers News Release
A major partnership is launching for 2026, as the Wranglers align with SPE Systems who have been serving Northern Arizona since 1975. The Wranglers home field will have an exciting new look for the 2026 season under SPE Systems. Fans in Prescott Valley can expect a thrilling slate of eight home games on SPE Systems Field this season. Each game will feature interactive game themes and community-driven promotions that bring Northern Arizona together. The Wranglers' strong partnerships with local businesses will continue to bring a unique experience to the gameday atmosphere.
The Wranglers 2026 will debut the new-look SPE Systems field for their first home game on March 28th.
The Northern Arizona Wranglers 2026 HOME games, with dates and matchups, are listed below.
Saturday, March 28th - vs Jacksonville Sharks
Sunday, April 19th - vs Arizona Rattlers
Saturday, May 9th - vs San Antonio Gunslingers
Sunday, May 17th - vs Iowa Barnstormers
Sunday, June 7th - vs Vegas Knight Hawks
Sunday, June 14th - vs San Diego Strike Force
Sunday, June 28th - vs Tucson Sugar Skulls
Sunday, July 12th - vs New Mexico Chupacabras
Reserve your Season Tickets for the 2026 season today! Deposit through the link below and we will contact you to select your seats!
https://sparkpages.io/cart/2/?i=_OFwb&c=&ocu=
For any Season Ticket inquiries, call us at 928-379-5581
You can also email ticketdirector@nazwranglers.com
