Wranglers Storm Past Barnstormers, 57-33, Dominate In First Win Of 2026

Published on May 20, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Northern Arizona Wranglers News Release









Northern Arizona Wranglers celebrate a win in the locker room

(Northern Arizona Wranglers) Northern Arizona Wranglers celebrate a win in the locker room(Northern Arizona Wranglers)

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. -- The Northern Arizona Wranglers earned their first victory of the 2026 season in dominant fashion with their best performance of the season.

All three phases of Wranglers football came together for a great team victory on SPE Systems Field inside the Findlay Toyota Center this past Sunday. The Wranglers got on the board first as quarterback Anthony Garrett orchestrated a scoring drive that ended with running back Benji Omayebu powering in for a 1-yard rushing score. Iowa answered quickly, but the Wranglers continued to excel offensively throughout the first half.

Garrett settled into rhythm early, spreading the ball efficiently to multiple playmakers. One of the biggest moments of the opening half came when Garrett connected with wide receiver Marlon Cook Jr. on a 27-yard touchdown strike as Cook flew over the wall for one of the night's most electric plays. The touchdown ignited Wranglers Country as Northern Arizona extended its lead, and the play was later recognized as an IFL Play of the Week contender. Omayebu later added his second rushing touchdown of the game with a 7-yard scoring run as the Wranglers continued to control the pace offensively.

The Wranglers defense also stepped up in key moments. Defensive backs Trae'Varis Ferrell and Kieran Page each delivered momentum-shifting interceptions that electrified Wranglers Country and helped keep Iowa from mounting a comeback. Northern Arizona continued to pour on points in the second half behind the versatility of their new quarterback. Garrett connected with Ka'Ron Ashley for another touchdown and later added a rushing touchdown of his own near the goal line.

The fourth quarter belonged entirely to Northern Arizona, as the Wranglers outscored Iowa 21-12 in the final frame to officially put the game out of reach. Marlon Cook Jr. hauled in his second touchdown of the evening as the offense continued firing on all cylinders.

Kicker Nestor "Manny" Higuera also delivered a remarkable performance on special teams, connecting on a field goal, converting six PATs, and knocking not one, not two, not three, but FOUR deuces through the uprights to ignite Wranglers Country with booming "Manny!" chants throughout the arena.

Anthony Garrett led the way with an outstanding all-around performance, completing 15 of 20 passes for 154 yards and three passing touchdowns while also adding two rushing scores. Ka'Ron Ashley paced the receiving corps with eight receptions and a touchdown, while Benji Omayebu added two rushing scores.

Northern Arizona finished with a season-high 57 points and over 230 yards of total offense in the team's most complete performances of the season.

With the victory, the Wranglers earned their first win of the 2026 season and will look to build momentum heading into next week's matchup in San Diego. Northern Arizona will hit the road for the next two games, beginning with a showdown against the San Diego Strike Force before traveling to Phoenix for an in-state battle with the Arizona Rattlers. The Wranglers will then return home to SPE Systems Field on June 7th for a matchup against the Vegas Knight Hawks.

The Northern Arizona Wranglers 2026 remaining HOME games, with dates, matchups and kickoff times are listed below.

Sunday, June 7th - vs Vegas Knight Hawks - 4:30 PM (AZ Time)

Sunday, June 14th - vs San Diego Strike Force - 1:00 PM (AZ Time)

Sunday, June 28th - vs Tucson Sugar Skulls - 1:00 PM (AZ Time)

Sunday, July 12th - vs New Mexico Chupacabras - 1:00 PM (AZ Time)

Grab your Season Tickets for the 2026 season today! Deposit through the link below and we will contact you to select your seats! https://sparkpages.io/cart/2/?i=_OFwb&c=&ocu= For any Season Ticket inquiries, call us at 928-379-5581 You can also email ticketdirector@nazwranglers.com.

Images from this story







Indoor Football League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.