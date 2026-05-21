Honor a Veteran at Military Night on June 28th

Published on May 20, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







Every Military Appreciation Night, we honor the heroes who've served by welcoming them through the Honor Tunnel alongside our players during team introductions.

This moment is one of the most special parts of our season where we celebrate the veterans, active military members, and local heroes who continue to inspire our community every day

Know a veteran who deserves to be recognized? Nominate them today and help us make this year's Honor Tunnel unforgettable.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 20, 2026

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