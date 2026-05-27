Wheelers Honor Tunnel
Published on May 26, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Quad City Steamwheelers News Release
More than a game. More than a tradition.
Military Appreciation Night gives us the opportunity to recognize and celebrate the men and women who have served our country. During team introductions, honored veterans and military members will walk through the Honor Tunnel alongside our players as fans rise to show their appreciation.
It's one of the most powerful moments of our season and a reminder that some heroes make an impact far beyond the field.
Know someone who deserves this recognition? Nominate them today and help us make this year's Honor Tunnel truly unforgettable.
Indoor Football League Stories from May 26, 2026
- Wheelers Honor Tunnel - Quad City Steamwheelers
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
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- Wheelers Honor Tunnel
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