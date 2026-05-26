Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on May 26, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)







This past week the Montréal Victoire won its first Professional Women's Hockey League Walter Cup; the Indoor Football League announced it will be adding expansion teams in Athens, Georgia and Austin, Texas next season; and the Gainbridge Super League's Spokane Zephyr FC ceased operations.

Highlights from this week come from the Professional Women's Hockey League, ECHL, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Indoor Football League, Gainbridge Super League, Major Arena Soccer League, Women's National Basketball Association, Canadian Elite Basketball League, Texas League, Midwest League, Florida State League, National Lacrosse League, Major League Volleyball, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

HOCKEY

Professional Women's Hockey League

The Montréal Victoire captured their first PWHL Walter Cup with a 4-0 victory over the Ottawa Charge on Wednesday night in front of 12,362 fans at Canadian Tire Centre, powered by a shutout from Ann-Renée Desbiens and a third-period offensive surge in which the team scored three times in the final 10 minutes. Montréal snapped a streak of five straight Walter Cup Finals games won by the home team. The Victoire became the first road team to win a Finals game since Minnesota defeated Ottawa in Game 2 of the 2025 Walter Cup Finals.

The Montreal Victoire beat the Ottawa Charge to take home the team's first Walter Cup and first PWHL championship for a Canadian team.

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced the appointment of Meghan Duggan to the position of General Manager for PWHL Hamilton. A skilled executive and one of the most decorated players in U.S. Women's National Hockey Team history, Duggan joins PWHL Hamilton after five years with the New Jersey Devils, most recently as Director of Player Development, while also holding roles with the PWHL as a Special Consultant to Hockey Operations and member of the league's Player Safety Committee. "Meghan has been an effective leader at every stage of her career, and she is a rising star in the front office ranks," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. "Meghan's long list of on-ice achievements, coupled with her extensive background in development and community-building, make her a seamless fit to guide PWHL Hamilton into its first season."

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced expansion to San Jose, California, rounding out the league's four-team expansion class set to debut for the 2026-27 season. PWHL San Jose will play its home games at SAP Center and train at Sharks Ice at San Jose, following an expansion bid led by Sharks Sports & Entertainment and the City of San Jose. San Jose and the Bay Area represent a compelling next step for the future of the PWHL, featuring a unique combination of established professional and youth hockey culture, record-setting support for women's sports, continued opportunity for league geographic diversity, and a strong corporate base. While Northern California is a new market for pro women's hockey, the San Jose Sharks have helped build a strong local hockey community in the Bay Area, which boasts one of the largest ice facilities in the Western United States, while California ranks sixth in the country in girls' hockey participation behind five colder-climate regions. Off the ice, after welcoming the NWSL's Bay FC and the WNBA's Golden State Valkyries in 2024 and 2025 respectively, fans have propelled both teams to league attendance records. San Jose's location places four PWHL teams in the Pacific Time Zone, expanding the league's footprint and offering more balance for scheduling and travel.

The Bay Area is getting a new professional sports team. Scott Budman reports.

ECHL

Trenton's newest professional ice hockey team, the Trenton IRONHAWKS, announced that they have reached a National Hockey League affiliation agreement with the New York Islanders. Trenton joins Hamilton (American Hockey League) as the primary minor league affiliates for the Islanders organization. "We are excited to partner with Trenton as our new ECHL affiliate and bring professional hockey back to New Jersey's capital city," Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche said. "Trenton has a great organization, led by Bob Ohrablo, and has set a platform for our prospects to develop both on and off the ice. We've had several members of the current and past Islanders teams play games in the ECHL and look forward to continuing that trend in Trenton." "We are proud to welcome the NY Islanders and their new AHL team in Hamilton, ONT, as part of the Ironhawks family," said Bob Ohrablo, team president. "Judging by the early support for the Ironhawks, Islanders prospects will develop in an electric atmosphere and a community that loves cheering them on."

The Trenton Ironhawks hockey team is now an official affiliate of the New York Islanders. The Ironhawks kick off the season at Cure Insurance Arena in October.

The Jacksonville Icemen announced that the team has entered into a multi-year affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League's Minnesota Wild and the American Hockey League's Iowa Wild. "We are excited to enter into this affiliation agreement with the Minnesota Wild and its AHL affiliate the Iowa Wild," said Joe Ernst, VP of Hockey Operations for Zawyer Sports & Entertainment. "This is a great opportunity to build a collaborative relationship that benefits our teams, our players, and hockey fans in Minnesota, Iowa and Jacksonville." Under the affiliation agreement, the Icemen will serve as a resource for the development efforts and personnel needs of both the Iowa and Minnesota Wild. The agreement allows Wild prospects to be assigned to the Icemen for developmental purposes throughout the season. Minnesota's primary development affiliate is the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Federal Prospects Hockey League

The Federal Prospects Hockey League Board of Governors has approved a series of major initiatives focused on league growth, operational improvement, competitive balance, and long-term market success. As part of its continued growth strategy, the Board approved the addition of a new market and established a conditional approval path for four additional expansion markets, subject to completion of final league requirements. These actions position the FPHL for continued geographic growth while ensuring that new markets are properly prepared to support the league, its teams, players, and fans. The Board also approved an adjustment to the league's salary cap to bring it in line with SPHL levels. The move is intended to strengthen competitive balance, improve player recruitment, and continue raising the standard of play across the league. In addition, the Board unanimously approved the launch of a search for a Director of League Operations, a new role designed to support consistent rule administration, league operations, compliance, communication, and implementation of Board-approved policies. The Board also appointed an interim operating committee to assist with day-to-day league operations during the transition.

Ontario Hockey League

The Ottawa 67's announced that Head Coach Dave Cameron has signed a two-year extension with the team through the 2027-2028 season. "Dave is an exceptional coach," said Ottawa 67's General Manager Jan Egert. "His mentality, passion and commitment to the 67's give our group the platform to grow and develop on and off the ice. We are thrilled to continue to have his guidance and leadership in our organization for the coming years." Cameron, 67, joined the Ottawa 67's ahead of the 2021-22 season and has continued to build an accomplished coaching résumé marked by milestones and accolades. During the 2022-23 campaign, he led the Barber Poles to a franchise-record 51 wins, earning OHL Coach of the Year honours, CHL Coach of the Year recognition, and a spot on the OHL First All-Star Team.

United States Hockey League

The Lincoln Stars have named Artt Brey as the 9th Head Coach in team history. Brey has spent the past five seasons behind the bench in Lincoln and was promoted to Associate Head Coach before the 2025-26 season. "I am incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as Head Coach of the Lincoln Stars," Brey said. "This organization has a proud history of excellence, and it is a privilege to lead a program with such a strong history and passionate fanbase. I'm excited to work alongside our coaching staff and front office as we continue building a winning culture focused on developing high-performing athletes both on and off the ice. Originally from Orange County, California, Brey brings both championship experience and a strong background in player development to the role. Before beginning his coaching career, he played three seasons in the USHL from 2012-15 with the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Sioux Falls Stampede, winning Clark Cup championships with both organizations.

North American Hockey League

The Maryland Black Bears played their first game in franchise history on September 14th, 2018, in a 6-3 home loss to the New Jersey Titans. 2,804 days later, Brady Anes tipped home the game-winning goal in overtime against the Minnesota Wilderness in the 2026 Robertson Cup Final, securing the franchise's first-ever Robertson Cup in a thrilling 3-2 win. This was the fourth consecutive Robertson Cup playoff game where Maryland tied the game in the third period before winning the game in overtime.

The Black Bears punch their ticket to the Robertson Cup Championship game thanks to a hat trick performance by Ryan Franks.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

It is with great sadness that the QMJHL learned this morning the passing of Robert K. Irving, owner of the Moncton Wildcats and a foundational builder of the renowned organization, only two days after the conclusion of the 2026 Gilles-Courteau Trophy Final. "The departure of Robert Irving is extremely sad. He was a pillar and a builder within the QMJHL. There are so many moments to remember from his career. What I remember above all is his passion for the players and his team. He took incredible care of them, encouraging and supporting them to make their years in Moncton nothing short of memorable. He could always be counted on for all the discussions at the league level, and always with a clear position. Thank you Robert", said QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini. areer was nothing short of remarkable. He was recognized as a pillar of his community in countless ways, particularly through hockey and numerous philanthropic activities.

Robert K. Irving, who was a central figure in the Irving family, has died.

FOOTBALL

Indoor Football League

The Indoor Football League officially welcomed its newest expansion franchise to Athens, Georgia, following Thursday's public announcement event at Akins Ford Arena. The Athens-based organization will become the first IFL franchise in the state of Georgia and is set to begin play in March 2027. The announcement was made during a community celebration featuring franchise ownership group members Jerome Bettis, Brian Jordan, and David Pollack, along with special guest Mark Richt. "The Indoor Football League is proud to officially welcome Athens to the IFL family," said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. "This is one of the strongest football communities in America, and today's excitement showed exactly why Athens is such a tremendous fit for our league. With an outstanding ownership group, a first-class venue, and a passionate fan base, we believe this franchise has all the ingredients for long-term success." The franchise will play its home games at Akins Ford Arena, a state-of-the-art venue located in the heart of Athens. Thursday's celebration featured live entertainment, fan activities, food and beverage offerings, and opportunities for community members to help shape the future identity of the team through the organization's naming process.

NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis discusses Athens' new Indoor Football League franchise

Georgia football legend David Pollack discusses the new Indoor Football League team coming to Athens

United Football League

The United Football League is turning up the volume for its biggest game of the year, the 2026 United Bowl. Global music icon, entrepreneur, actor, and entertainment powerhouse Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will headline the halftime show at the 2026 United Bowl on Saturday, June 13 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., transforming the championship game into one of the most anticipated sports and entertainment events of the summer. For those who can't get into the building and enjoy the entertainment in person, the game will air nationally on ABC at 3:00 p.m. ET. From Queens to the 50-yard line, 50 Cent brings global star power, swagger, and championship energy built for the biggest stage in spring football. Over the course of his groundbreaking career, 50 Cent has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and earned numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award, Primetime Emmy Award, 13 Billboard Music Awards, six World Music Awards, three American Music Awards, and four BET Awards. "50 Cent is a global icon whose music, energy, and larger-than-life presence perfectly match the identity and momentum of the United Football League," said UFL Co-Owner Mike Repole. "The United Bowl is more than a game, it's a celebration of football, entertainment, and fan culture. Nobody brings energy like 50 Cent, and we're thrilled to have my friend, business partner, and fellow Queens native help us deliver an unforgettable experience for our players, fans, and viewers watching around the world."

SOCCER

Gainbridge Super League

Spokane Zephyr FC ceasing operations after 2 seasons

Brooklyn FC announced that the club has parted ways with General Manager of the Women's Team Kevin Tenjo, Head Coach Tomás Tengarrinha, and Assistant Coach Francisca (Chica) Silva Almoster Moura Ferreira following the recent conclusion of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. Tenjo played a key role in the establishment of Brooklyn FC, helping lay the foundation for the club's women's team. Tengarrinha, who was hired in August 2025, led Brooklyn FC to a 6-14-8 record and a 7th-place finish during the club's second season. The team missed the playoffs for a second consecutive year.

"On behalf of Brooklyn FC, I want to thank Kevin, Tomás, and Chica for their commitment, professionalism, and contributions to this club," said Brian McBride, Sporting Director of Brooklyn FC. "Kevin helped establish important foundations for Brooklyn FC during a pivotal period in the club's growth, and Tomás and Chica brought passion and dedication to our women's team every day. As we look ahead, we are committed to building a culture and sporting identity that positions Brooklyn FC for long-term success."

Major League Soccer

Philadelphia Union Milan Iloski First Half HAT TRICK vs. Inter Miami in MLS Highest Scoring First Half Ever!

Major Arena Soccer League

A new era of professional sports has arrived in the Lehigh Valley.

The region's newest indoor soccer team has officially unveiled its identity and coaching staff ahead of its highly anticipated inaugural season in downtown Allentown later this fall. In addition to the club's identity, the organization also announced the first members of the franchise's coaching and operations staff. Giuliano Oliviero has been named Sporting Director/Technical Director, William Banahene as Assistant General Manager/Community Relations, and Jeremy Ortiz as Associate Head Coach.

Introducing the Lehigh Valley Spirits.

The newest MASL team debuting at PPL Center on December 5, 2026.

On the season finale of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with one of the most iconic figures in American Soccer history, USMNT icon and current Fox Sports analyst, Alexi Lalas!

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Sonia Raman made WNBA history as the first head coach of Indian descent. In an exclusive interview with Jonathan Vigliotti, the Seattle Storm head coach says "it's a tremendous honor" and reflects on her journey to this milestone moment.

Kelsey Plum Drops 38 points in Los Angeles Sparks thriller win over the Las Vegas Aces

Canadian Elite Basketball League

Playing for the first time in front of a sold-out home crowd at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre, Vancouver Bandits guard Jaelen House lived up to the hype. The highly touted point guard - and son of NBA champion Eddie House and nephew of former NBAer and Vancouver Grizzlies guard Mike Bibby - showed just what he brings to the court. An NBA G League all-star, House delivered 32 points, seven rebounds and 17 assists - the latter of which set a new Canadian Elite Basketball League record, leading Vancouver to a 111-88 win over the visiting Edmonton Stingers.

CEBL Records - Jaelen House Sets Single-Game Record With 17 Assists

BASEBALL

Atlantic League

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball has announced that its Championship Trophy will be renamed the Frank Boulton Trophy in recognition of league Founder, Frank Boulton. In addition, Boulton has been named as the ALPB Board Chair Emeritus. "The Atlantic League was the vision of Frank Boulton and it has grown and thrived for 28 years under his leadership and guidance," said Rick White, the ALPB President since 2015. Boulton launched the Atlantic League in 1998 after having previously owned several affiliated minor league teams. He founded the ALPB to be a boutique league, offering former Major League and Minor League players the opportunity to continue their playing careers. ALPB teams have benefited communities underserved by affiliated minor league franchises. The league launched on May 20, 1998 with teams in Atlantic City, N.J., Bridgeport, Conn., Nashua, N.H., Newark, N.J., Newburgh, N.Y., and Somerset, N.J. Today, the Atlantic League includes 10 teams from New York to North Carolina and is expected to draw its 50 millionth all-time fan in 2026.

Texas League

A's prospect Carlos Pacheco leaps into the bullpen to rob a home run for Double-A Midland RockHounds

Midwest League

Twins prospect Yasser Mercedes deflects a flyball into the glove of teammate Brandon Winokur for High-A Cedar Rapids Kernels

Florida State League

Yankees prospect Jackson Lovich collects three homers for Single-A Tampa Tarpons

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Toronto Rock midfielder Sam English 2026 NLL Finals MVP Performance

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

Major League Volleyball (MLV) closed out a landmark Championship Weekend with a historic finish, record-breaking audience growth, and a sold-out crowd as the Dallas Pulse defeated the Omaha Supernovas in an unforgettable five-set thriller to claim the 2026 MLV Championship. Championship Weekend also marked a major milestone for MLV's media growth. The league's first postseason and championship broadcasts with ION and Scripps Sports reached nearly 3 million unique viewers across three matches and eight hours of coverage. The championship game peaked at more than 300,000 viewers and averaged nearly 200,000 viewers throughout the broadcast. In addition to linear television coverage, the matches were carried on the newly launched Scripps Sports Network FAST channel, which debuted in March 2026 and drove an additional 28% lift in audience consumption beyond traditional television distribution. MLV's digital momentum continued to accelerate during postseason week. From May 3 through May 10, the league generated 8.9 million social impressions, a 63% year-over-year increase, and over 2 million video views, a nearly 20x increase from the 97,000 recorded during the 2025 postseason.

The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, have signed Chris McGown (muh-GOW-win) to a two-year contract to become the team's next head coach. A proven leader in the United States and internationally, McGown joins the organization having developed athletes and programs at the highest levels of volleyball. McGown's diverse background includes head coaching experience at the collegiate, professional and international ranks, highlighted by his work with the U.S. Women's National Team program and championship success in U.S. professional volleyball. McGown adds experienced leadership during a transformative era for the sport, as Major League Volleyball prepares to expand to 12 teams entering its fourth season in 2027. "I'm thrilled to join the Supernovas organization and get to work building relationships with the athletes who will represent this franchise, while also connecting with NovasNation and becoming part of this one-of-a-kind community," McGown said. "That connection is at the core of how I coach, and I'm excited to help our players grow and compete at the highest level. I'veseen the passion of NovasNation, and it's something truly special. The energy that the Omaha metro, the entire state and region bring to the Supernovas is unmatched, and I can't wait to immerse myself in it and be part of what makes this organization and Nebraska so unique. We're committed to building on the championship culture that was established from day one, and I'mgrateful to be part of it at such an exciting time for volleyball in the United States."

Omaha Supernovas hire LOVB Austin head coach Chris McGown to lead team

Major League Volleyball has announced the appointment of Amy Pauly as Director, Player Personnel & Recruitment. The former Orlando Valkyries head coach joins the league staff. Pauly will be responsible for the strategic planning, coordination, and execution of all player personnel operations for MLV, including identifying and evaluating prospective players at local, national and international levels. She will also play a critical role identifying, evaluating, and attracting coaches and high-level prospective athletes who align with the league's competitive standards. As part of her responsibilities, Pauly will be tasked with building and maintaining relationships with NCAA head coaches, agents (both domestic and international), USA Volleyball, Junior Volleyball Association and AAU club directors, recruiting services, and other key influencers in the sport. She will also work to develop and implement an NIL program with collegiate athletes.

The Orlando Valkyries announced the hiring of François Salvagni as the team's new head coach ahead of the 2027 season. Salvagni, who most recently served as Head Coach of Cuneo Granda Volley in Italy's highest professional league, Serie A1, brings a wealth of international experience and strong track record of success to Orlando. "We are super excited to welcome François to the great city of Orlando and begin the next chapter of Valkyries volleyball," Team President Erik Nilsen stated. "François's track record in competing in one of the best leagues in the world in Italy made this a no-brainer for us. We couldn't be happier as an organization to have someone like Francois lead this team both on and off the court." A native of Bologna, Italy, Salvagni has nearly 30 years of professional coaching experience, beginning his head coaching career at CSI Clai Imola in Imola, Italy in 1999. Salvagni continued coaching throughout Italy until 2013, where he was the head coach of the Algeria National Team in 2014. He also made stops in Azerbaijan, Romania, and France.

League One Volleyball

League One Volleyball (LOVB) - the largest community in youth volleyball and the nation's first professional league built from the club up - announced its 10th pro team for season three, LOVB Miami Volleyball. Helping to lead a new era of women's professional sports in the market, LOVB Miami will cater to volleyball's popularity among Miami's international sports fans, while continuing to set the pace for professional volleyball played at the highest levels. Beginning in season three, LOVB will also introduce an Eastern and Western Conference format. The Eastern Conference will feature LOVB Miami, LOVB Atlanta, LOVB Madison, LOVB Minnesota, and LOVB Nebraska, and the Western Conference will include: LOVB Austin, LOVB Houston, LOVB Los Angeles, LOVB Salt Lake, and LOVB San Francisco. The format will create new regional rivalries and a more dynamic competition structure for fans and athletes alike. "In just two seasons, LOVB has established itself as a destination for the best athletes, coaches, and fans in the sport," said Sandra Idehen, Commissioner of LOVB Pro. "Expanding to Miami marks an exciting next chapter for the league as we continue building a truly national platform for professional volleyball. Miami's passion for sports, global influence, and deeply rooted volleyball community make it an ideal home for our newest team. With the addition of LOVB Miami and the launch of our Eastern and Western Conferences, we're creating even more opportunities for regional rivalries, marquee matchups, and unforgettable fan experiences throughout the season."

World Team Tennis

World Team Tennis (WTT), the pioneering mixed-gender team tennis league founded by Billie Jean King and others in 1974, will relaunch in December 2026 with a modern vision built for today's sports and entertainment landscape. WTT returns with opening night set for December 2, 2026, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY before beginning a home and away competition window featuring city-based teams, top-ranked players, and a new format staged across major-market arenas. A new ownership model offers competing players equity in the league, a first in tennis, aligning athletes with WTT's long-term success. "I couldn't be more excited about a modernized vision for World Team Tennis," said Billie Jean King. "This league has always been about innovation and making tennis more accessible. It's inspiring to see that spirit carried forward in a way that connects with how fans engage with sports today." On the court, the new WTT match format will feature four singles sets - two men's and two women's - and a mixed doubles Supertiebreaker, delivered in a made-for-television, primetime format and continuing the league's legacy of gender equity, with men and women contributing equally to every team's match outcome. WTT has been intentionally moved outside of the traditional tennis calendar, creating a dedicated window that fits players' schedules with matches staged in flagship venues to deliver a big-event atmosphere. Additional announcements surrounding players, teams, venues, partnerships, and fan experiences will be unveiled in the coming months leading up to WTT's league launch in December 2026.

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The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.