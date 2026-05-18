Orlando Valkyries Announce François Salvagni as Newest Head Coach

Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries today announced the hiring of François Salvagni as the team's new head coach ahead of the 2027 season. Salvagni, who most recently served as Head Coach of Cuneo Granda Volley in Italy's highest professional league, Serie A1, brings a wealth of international experience and strong track record of success to Orlando.

"We are super excited to welcome François to the great city of Orlando and begin the next chapter of Valkyries volleyball," Team President Erik Nilsen stated. "François's track record in competing in one of the best leagues in the world in Italy made this a no-brainer for us. We couldn't be happier as an organization to have someone like Francois lead this team both on and off the court."

A native of Bologna, Italy, Salvagni has nearly 30 years of professional coaching experience, beginning his head coaching career at CSI Clai Imola in Imola, Italy in 1999. Salvagni continued coaching throughout Italy until 2013, where he was the head coach of the Algeria National Team in 2014. He also made stops in Azerbaijan, Romania, and France.

Throughout his career, François captured numerous championships and accolades, including the 2011 CEV Cup title with Chateau D'Ax Urbino Volley (Italy), where he was honored with the Ruffini Award as Italy's top coach. He also guided CSM București (Romania) to a CEV Challenge Cup championship in 2015. During his tenure with Volley Mulhouse Alsace (France) from 2019-2024, François led the club to a league championship, two French Cup titles, and two French Super Cup victories.

"I'm incredibly excited and honored to become the new Head Coach of the Orlando Valkyries," said François Salvagni. "From the very beginning, I felt the passion and energy surrounding this organization, and I can't wait to bring a winning attitude, relentless work ethic, and a fearless competitive spirit to Orlando. I truly believe the strongest teams are built not only inside the gym, but together with their community. That's why I'm looking forward to embracing the city, connecting with the fans, and building something special together. I expect the entire Orlando community to join us in writing a new story, a book whose chapters will be sacrifice, hard work, a winning mentality, and just a little bit of madness."







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