Orlando Valkyries Enter New Era Following Coaching Change

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries and head coach Amy Pauly have mutually agreed to part ways, Valkyries President Erik Nilsen announced today.

Pauly concludes her tenure in Orlando after three seasons at the helm, highlighted by guiding the Valkyries to a championship in 2025.

"We would like to thank Amy for all of the incredible contributions she has made to this city, as well as bringing home a championship in 2025," said Nilsen. "We appreciate the many sacrifices and all the hard work she has put in since being named the inaugural head coach in 2023. We wish her nothing but the best as we move into a new era of Valkyries volleyball."

Pauly was named the organization's first head coach on June 19, 2023, ahead of the team's inaugural season. Over three seasons in Orlando, she compiled a 39-41 (.488) overall record. A native of Chicago, Pauly played a pivotal role in establishing the foundation and early success of the organization.

"I'm so grateful to have spent the last three years in Orlando and I am thankful I had the opportunity to serve as their leader and bring the Valkyries their first championship in 2025," Amy Pauly stated. "I'd like to thank David Forman, for bringing me on and trusting me to lead this franchise since day one. I will certainly miss all of the fun memories made here in Orlando and the ever growing love our fans showed on a nightly basis in making Addition Financial Arena truly one of the best home-court advantages in the sport. The Valkyries front office has made tremendous strides in moving the organization forward, and I know they are in great hands!

The Orlando Valkyries remain committed to building upon the momentum and continued growth of professional volleyball in Central Florida, as well as looking forward to an exciting future both on and off the court as it continues to elevate the Valkyries brand and pursue sustained success in the community and Major League Volleyball.







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Orlando Valkyries Enter New Era Following Coaching Change - Orlando Valkyries

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