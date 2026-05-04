Valkyries Finish 2026 Campaign with Road Victory over No. 2 Dallas Pulse

Published on May 3, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







FRISCO, Tx. - The Orlando Valkyries (13-15) closed out their 2026 campaign on a high note, taking down the No. 2 ranked Dallas Pulse (20-8) in four sets (25-21, 19-25, 25-13, 25-15) to cap the season with a victory on the road.

In their final match of the season, Orlando delivered one of its most complete performances, hitting .282 as a team while holding Dallas to just .127.

After splitting the opening two sets, Orlando found another level in set three, using a late 5-0 run to create separation before closing it out 25-13. That momentum carried into the fourth, where the Valkyries controlled the tempo from start to finish to secure the win.

Valkyries Opposite Naya Shime led all players with 18 points, recording 15 kills on a .310 hitting percentage while Outside Hitter Charitie Luper added 11 points with 10 kills.

At the net, Orlando's defense made a key difference, out blocking Dallas 15-11. Rookie Bre Kelley led the way with five blocks, while Hannah Maddux contributed four, helping disrupt the Pulse attack throughout the match.

Dallas, who was without standout outside hitter Mimi Colyer, found production from multiple players, including Caroline Meuth, who finished with 11 kills, while Isabel Martin added 10. All night long Orlando made a conceited effort to slow down Dallas' aggressiveness at the net, allowing them to hold Dallas to their worst hitting efficiency of the season at .127.

"I'm so proud of this group for the way they finished the season on a high note tonight," said head coach Amy Pauly. "Obviously not the year we wanted, but it says a lot about the group to continue to compete and bring the energy no matter the circumstances."

With the win, the Valkyries close the 2026 season at 13-15, finishing the season at fifth place and narrowly missing a playoff spot. Orlando will now turn its focus to the offseason, looking to build on its late-season progress and return even stronger next year.

Notes:

Naya Shime led both teams in kills with 15

Bre Kelley led both teams with 5 blocks

Orlando finished the season riding a three-match winning streak







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 3, 2026

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