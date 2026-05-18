Pauly Joins MLV Staff

Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV) News Release







Major League Volleyball has announced the appointment of Amy Pauly as Director, Player Personnel & Recruitment. The former Orlando Valkyries head coach joins the league staff and begins her role on Monday, May 18.

Pauly will be responsible for the strategic planning, coordination, and execution of all player personnel operations for MLV, including identifying and evaluating prospective players at local, national and international levels. She will also play a critical role identifying, evaluating, and attracting coaches and high-level prospective athletes who align with the league's competitive standards.

As part of her responsibilities, Pauly will be tasked with building and maintaining relationships with NCAA head coaches, agents (both domestic and international), USA Volleyball, Junior Volleyball Association and AAU club directors, recruiting services, and other key influencers in the sport. She will also work to develop and implement an NIL program with collegiate athletes.

The native of Chicago concluded her tenure in Orlando after three seasons at the helm, highlighted by guiding the Valkyries to the league championship in 2025. She was the first coach in team history and amassed a 39-41 record over three seasons after being named the team's head coach on June 19, 2023.

Prior to her time in Orlando, Pauly served as associate head coach for the USC women's volleyball program where she played a crucial role in securing the nation's top-rated recruiting class in 2022. She also boasts previous coaching experience at UAB and Villanova, after beginning her career at South Carolina. Pauly played collegiately at the University of Alabama. As a student-athlete, she helped the Crimson Tide earn three consecutive berths in NCAA Tournament.

Pauly is married to Duke University head coach Ahen Kim, who was named to his post in January.







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