Indoor Football League Officially Announces Expansion Franchise In Athens, Georgia

Published on May 21, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The Indoor Football League officially welcomed its newest expansion franchise to Athens, Georgia, following Thursday's public announcement event at Akins Ford Arena. The Athens-based organization will become the first IFL franchise in the state of Georgia and is set to begin play in March 2027.

The announcement was made during a community celebration featuring franchise ownership group members Jerome Bettis, Brian Jordan, and David Pollack, along with special guest Mark Richt.

"The Indoor Football League is proud to officially welcome Athens to the IFL family," said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. "This is one of the strongest football communities in America, and today's excitement showed exactly why Athens is such a tremendous fit for our league. With an outstanding ownership group, a first-class venue, and a passionate fan base, we believe this franchise has all the ingredients for long-term success."

The franchise will play its home games at Akins Ford Arena, a state-of-the-art venue located in the heart of Athens. Thursday's celebration featured live entertainment, fan activities, food and beverage offerings, and opportunities for community members to help shape the future identity of the team through the organization's naming process.

League and community leaders also addressed attendees during the event, including representatives from The Classic Center Authority and Athens-Clarke County.

The addition of Athens continues the IFL's national growth as the league prepares for its 19th consecutive season in 2027. The Indoor Football League remains the longest continuously operating indoor football league in the United States and continues to expand into premier football markets across the country.







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