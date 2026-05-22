Two Events, One Ticket: 50 Cent Takes the 50-Yard Line at United Bowl

Published on May 22, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The United Football League is turning up the volume for its biggest game of the year, the 2026 United Bowl. Global music icon, entrepreneur, actor, and entertainment powerhouse Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will headline the halftime show at the 2026 United Bowl on Saturday, June 13 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., transforming the championship game into one of the most anticipated sports and entertainment events of the summer. For those who can't get into the building and enjoy the entertainment in person, the game will air nationally on ABC at 3:00 p.m. ET.

From Queens to the 50-yard line, 50 Cent brings global star power, swagger, and championship energy built for the biggest stage in spring football. Over the course of his groundbreaking career, 50 Cent has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and earned numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award, Primetime Emmy Award, 13 Billboard Music Awards, six World Music Awards, three American Music Awards, and four BET Awards.

As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, the UFL Bowl will bring together football, music, culture, and one of the loudest fan environments in America designed to celebrate the energy and momentum of the league's new era.

It will also be one of the best values in all of sports with ticket prices starting as low as $19 and available now through Ticketmaster. To celebrate 50 Cent taking the 50-yard line, fans can take advantage of a special 50-hour offer, Buy 2 Tickets, Get 2 Additional Tickets for 50 Cents each offer for the 2026 United Bowl available here. In addition, all fans who purchase a ticket will be automatically entered for the opportunity to go on the field during halftime, giving them a chance to experience one of the biggest entertainment moments in UFL history on the championship stage. Fans are encouraged to secure tickets early as demand is expected to increase leading up to championship weekend and as teams lock in their playoff spots.

"50 Cent is a global icon whose music, energy, and larger-than-life presence perfectly match the identity and momentum of the United Football League," said UFL Co-Owner Mike Repole. "The United Bowl is more than a game, it's a celebration of football, entertainment, and fan culture. Nobody brings energy like 50 Cent, and we're thrilled to have my friend, business partner, and fellow Queens native help us deliver an unforgettable experience for our players, fans, and viewers watching around the world."

50 Cent first made his mark on the music industry in 2000 when he produced Power of the Dollar for Columbia Records. In 2002, he released the hit compilation album Guess Who's Back?, which caught the attention of Eminem who signed Jackson to his label Shady Records. Under the guidance of Eminem, along with Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records, 50 Cent became one of the world's best-selling rappers, rising to prominence with the East Coast hip hop group G-Unit. He went on to create G-Unit Records in 2003 signing his G-Unit associates Young Buck, Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo. Rising to prominence with the release of Get Rich or Die Tryin' and the chart-topping anthem "In da Club," Jackson became one of the defining artists of his generation while also building a multifaceted empire spanning television, film, business, apparel, publishing, and premium consumer brands.

Jackson has starred in dozens of film and television projects, including Get Rich or Die Tryin', Home of the Brave, and Righteous Kill, and in 2005 he founded G-Unit Film & Television which has produced a wide range of content across multiple platforms. Projects have included the acclaimed Starz series " Power " in which Jackons co-starred while also serving as executive producer and director, as well as the most recent Netflix release of " Sean Combs: The Reckoning" that debuted at number 1 in more than 50 countries within its first 24 hours on the platform. Jackon's business portfolio has included successful investments in entertainment, spirits, apparel, and consumer products like Vitaminwater, along with his New York Times best-selling books From Pieces to Weight, The 50th Law, and Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter.

The 2026 United Bowl is expected to deliver one of the most electric atmospheres in spring football history with one of the league's most passionate fanbases, a national broadcast audience on ABC, an intimate venue, and one of hip-hop's most iconic performers taking the stage. Known for its high-energy atmosphere and passionate supporters, Audi Field has become one of the defining home-field environments in spring football. Home to the defending champion DC Defenders since 2020, the venue has helped fuel one of the most recognizable fan traditions in sports, the nationally known "Beer Snake," a fan-built stack of empty beverage cups stretching across multiple stadium rows in the endzone supporters' section. From packed crowds to viral fan moments, Audi Field has emerged as a core location of spring football culture.

In addition to the title game and halftime performance, United Bowl Week will feature a full slate of fan-focused events celebrating the spirit and personality of the UFL, including community initiatives, player appearances, youth football programming, and entertainment experiences throughout Washington, D.C. Signature events include the DC Defenders Youth Football Clinic on Thursday, June 11, and the annual UFL Awards Ceremony on Friday, June 12. Additional performers, fan activations, giveaways, celebrity appearances, and entertainment experiences surrounding the United Bowl will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2026 United Bowl marks another major step forward for the United Football League as it continues building the most exciting, accessible, and fan-driven experience in professional football.

Last season's championship game saw the Shannon Harris led DC Defenders earn a 58-34 victory over the Michigan Panthers at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu took home MVP honors after throwing for 390 yards and four touchdowns while adding a rushing score in one of the most explosive offensive performances in championship game history.







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