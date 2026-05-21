FPHL Board of Governors Approves Growth and Operations Initiatives

Published on May 20, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







The Federal Prospects Hockey League Board of Governors has approved a series of major initiatives focused on league growth, operational improvement, competitive balance, and long-term market success.

As part of its continued growth strategy, the Board approved the addition of a new market and established a conditional approval path for four additional expansion markets, subject to completion of final league requirements. These actions position the FPHL for continued geographic growth while ensuring that new markets are properly prepared to support the league, its teams, players, and fans.

The Board also approved an adjustment to the league's salary cap to bring it in line with SPHL levels. The move is intended to strengthen competitive balance, improve player recruitment, and continue raising the standard of play across the league.

In addition, the Board unanimously approved the launch of a search for a Director of League Operations, a new role designed to support consistent rule administration, league operations, compliance, communication, and implementation of Board-approved policies. The Board also appointed an interim operating committee to assist with day-to-day league operations during the transition.

"These actions represent an important step forward for the FPHL," the Board said. "The league has grown significantly, and our operating structure must continue to grow with it. Our focus is on unifying our teams, supporting every market, improving competitive balance, and building a stronger league for our players, partners, fans, and communities."

Andreas Johansson, owner and operator of the three-time champion Binghamton Black Bears, emphasized the importance of the Board's alignment and the league's continued growth.

"This is the most unified I have seen this league in 15 years," Andreas said. "With markets across the Northeast, South, Midwest, and a path toward the West Coast, the FPHL is positioned for continued growth. The Board's actions this week are about strengthening the league, improving the product, and building a better future for our teams, players, and fans."

The Board emphasized that these initiatives are designed to build on the FPHL's long history while positioning the league for its next phase of growth. The focus moving forward will be on strengthening communication, improving league systems, supporting market success, and continuing to raise the standard of play and professionalism across the league.

"The FPHL has a proud legacy and a passionate fan base across its markets," the Board added. "We are committed to building on that foundation, listening to our fans and teams, and taking meaningful steps to improve the league experience at every level."

Additional details regarding expansion markets, operational initiatives, and implementation timelines will be announced as they are finalized. The FPHL annual league meeting will conclude on Thursday, May 21, at noon.

The league will enter its 17th season in 2026-27.







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FPHL Board of Governors Approves Growth and Operations Initiatives - FPHL

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