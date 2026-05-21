League One Volleyball Expands Coast-To-Coast with Announcement of New Pro Team in Miami

Published on May 21, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Miami News Release







LOS ANGELES, CA - League One Volleyball (LOVB) - the largest community in youth volleyball and the nation's first professional league built from the club up - today announced its 10th pro team for season three, LOVB Miami Volleyball. Helping to lead a new era of women's professional sports in the market, LOVB Miami will cater to volleyball's popularity among Miami's international sports fans, while continuing to set the pace for professional volleyball played at the highest levels.

LOVB Miami will debut during the 2026-27 season. Reservations for tickets can be made here: http://am.ticketmaster.com/lovb/buy/LOVBMiamiDeposit. And a link to LOVB Miami merchandise can be found here: https://shop.lovb.com/collections/lovb-miami

Beginning in season three, LOVB will also introduce an Eastern and Western Conference format. The Eastern Conference will feature LOVB Miami, LOVB Atlanta, LOVB Madison, LOVB Minnesota, and LOVB Nebraska, and the Western Conference will include: LOVB Austin, LOVB Houston, LOVB Los Angeles, LOVB Salt Lake, and LOVB San Francisco. The format will create new regional rivalries and a more dynamic competition structure for fans and athletes alike.

"In just two seasons, LOVB has established itself as a destination for the best athletes, coaches, and fans in the sport," said Sandra Idehen, Commissioner of LOVB Pro. "Expanding to Miami marks an exciting next chapter for the league as we continue building a truly national platform for professional volleyball. Miami's passion for sports, global influence, and deeply rooted volleyball community make it an ideal home for our newest team. With the addition of LOVB Miami and the launch of our Eastern and Western Conferences, we're creating even more opportunities for regional rivalries, marquee matchups, and unforgettable fan experiences throughout the season."

With strong collegiate and club volleyball programs, Miami stands among the most active indoor and beach volleyball regions in the United States. The region is anchored by decades of elite athlete development at the University of Miami and strengthened by vibrant Latina, Brazilian, and Caribbean communities that participate in junior clubs and passionately support the sport. LOVB's youth club Club 305 Volleyball in the Miami-Doral area has produced numerous Miami-Dade Players of the Year, while LOVB's Game Point Volleyball has nurtured athletes who advance to top collegiate programs and global professional opportunities. With a fully integrated youth-to-pro ecosystem, LOVB Miami is uniquely positioned to activate its built-in community of volleyball fans as it enters the professional stage.

Since its inaugural First Serve in January 2025, LOVB Pro has experienced rapid growth. Launching with six teams in premier volleyball markets of Atlanta, Houston, Madison, Nebraska, Salt Lake City, and Austin, the league has capitalized on the surging global interest in volleyball. For its third season, LOVB will expand by four teams in top media markets, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Minnesota, and Miami.

Today, 80% of LOVB athletes compete for their respective national teams, collectively earning 23 Olympic medals, while league coaches have amassed eight Olympic medals. LOVB has also attracted an elite group of sports executives and athletes as team owners, including the McNair family (LOVB Houston), David Blitzer, Amy Griffin, and Spurs Sports & Entertainment (LOVB Austin), Alexis Ohanian (LOVB Los Angeles), Jordan Larson (LOVB Nebraska), and Rebel Girls Chairwoman and CEO Jes Wolfe, three-time Olympic medalist Kelsey Robinson Cook, and Bay FC co-founders and U.S. soccer legends Leslie Osborne, Brandi Chastain, and Danielle Slaton (LOVB San Francisco).

Having just completed its second season, LOVB drew sizable, passionate crowds across all markets. Fans regularly lined up to meet their idols, while the league attracted highly engaged viewers across USA Network, Victory+ and ESPN, as well as amassed more than 1,038,652 followers across league and team social channels. With more than 30 premier partners, including Chase, Adidas, Skims, and YETI, LOVB's community-driven model of professional volleyball rooted in athlete development and global ambition continues to set a new standard for modern sports leagues in the United States.

For more information about LOVB Miami, and how to purchase tickets, please visit lovbmiami.com.







League One Volleyball Stories from May 21, 2026

League One Volleyball Expands Coast-To-Coast with Announcement of New Pro Team in Miami - LOVB Miami

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