Jaelen House Sets CEBL Record in Bandits' Sold-out Home Opener Victory

Published on May 22, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release









Vancouver Bandits on game night

(Vancouver Bandits) Vancouver Bandits on game night(Vancouver Bandits)

LANGLEY, BC - Playing for the first time in front of a sold-out home crowd at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre, Vancouver Bandits guard Jaelen House lived up to the hype.

The highly touted point guard - and son of NBA champion Eddie House and nephew of former NBAer and Vancouver Grizzlies guard Mike Bibby - showed just what he brings to the court.

An NBA G League all-star, House delivered 32 points, seven rebounds and 17 assists - the latter of which set a new Canadian Elite Basketball League record, leading Vancouver to a 111-88 win over the visiting Edmonton Stingers on Friday night.

"Blessed. I mean, I can't do it without God, so I just feel blessed to be able to do that," House said of his historic night.

House also led all players with 38:26 of game time and was clearly the offensive catalyst, something he appreciates.

"I think it's a good thing, having somebody believe in you so much to where you have the ball in your hands the whole game and you're making decisions for everyone," he said. "I appreciate (the coaching staff) for that."

The game concluded a home-and-home series between the clubs with the Stingers winning 91-78 less than a week ago before the Bandits exacted revenge. Vancouver improved to 2-1 with Edmonton dropping to 1-2.

Following the loss to the Stingers, Vancouver coach Kyle Julius had called the game the team's worst performance in the last two or three seasons, in his opinion.

"Get a win, get some get back, that was really it," House said of the team's mindset.

"I think we just played harder defensively; that's really about it and we made a few more shots."

Vancouver led for the majority of the first half but were up just a single point late in the second quarter before closing on a 12-2 run to build a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

In addition to House's big game, Tyrese Samuel scored 24 points and eight rebounds with Miller Kopp adding 21 points and eight rebounds. Both Kopp and House hit four 3-pointers.

"They made some good adjustments. They went a little bit bigger with their lineups and they beat us up on the glass," said Edmonton coach Jordan Baker, referring to the fact his team was outrebounded 49-36 while committing 18 turnovers, resulting in 27 Vancouver points.

"And when you give up 111 points, it's going to be tough to win a basketball game."

Dain Dainja led the Stingers with 27 points and nine rebounds.

Vancouver is back in action on Sunday afternoon as they welcome the Calgary Surge (0-2) to Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre. Game time is 5:00pm.

Recap for release by Gary Ahuja

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 22, 2026

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