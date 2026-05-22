Reimagined World Team Tennis to Relaunch in December 2026

Published on May 22, 2026 under World TeamTennis (WTT) News Release







New York, NY - World Team Tennis (WTT), the pioneering mixed-gender team tennis league founded by Billie Jean King and others in 1974, will relaunch in December 2026 with a modern vision built for today's sports and entertainment landscape.

WTT returns with opening night set for December 2, 2026, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY before beginning a home and away competition window featuring city-based teams, top-ranked players, and a new format staged across major-market arenas. A new ownership model offers competing players equity in the league, a first in tennis, aligning athletes with WTT's long-term success.

"I couldn't be more excited about a modernized vision for World Team Tennis," said Billie Jean King. "This league has always been about innovation and making tennis more accessible. It's inspiring to see that spirit carried forward in a way that connects with how fans engage with sports today."

On the court, the new WTT match format will feature four singles sets - two men's and two women's - and a mixed doubles Supertiebreaker, delivered in a made-for-television, primetime format and continuing the league's legacy of gender equity, with men and women contributing equally to every team's match outcome. WTT has been intentionally moved outside of the traditional tennis calendar, creating a dedicated window that fits players' schedules with matches staged in flagship venues to deliver a big-event atmosphere.

Reimagined for a new generation, WTT is designed to bring fans closer to the action through immersive technology, live in-venue entertainment, music, and enhanced storytelling. As part of this vision, WTT is partnering with Hawk-Eye Innovations, a Sony Group Company, to elevate the live broadcast experience with real-time augmented reality ball tracking and advanced data visualization, powered by its market-leading Live Electronic Line Calling (ELC) technology. The coverage will be executive produced by Emmy-Award winner Michael Davies (Jeopardy!, Watch What Happens Life, Good Morning Football) and Embassy Row, part of Sony Pictures Television.

"I think fans are going to have a lot of fun with this," said Jessica Pegula, currently ranked world No. 5. "The matches are shorter, the team energy is different, and having players share in the ownership of the league also creates a deeper level of commitment."

Tennis participation in the U.S. is growing rapidly. Since 2019, the sport has expanded by 54 percent - adding nearly 10 million players over six consecutive years of growth. This momentum is driven in large part by the United States Tennis Association and its focus on making the sport more accessible. As part of its "35 by 35" vision to reach 35 million players by 2035, the organization has prioritized creating more entry points for players and fans alike.

"We're excited about the return of a revamped World Team Tennis that gives more people access to our sport by bringing high-level, professional tennis into more markets across the country," said Brian Vahaly, Chairman of the Board and President, Interim Co-CEO, USTA. "When fans see the best athletes in the world up close, it inspires them to pick up a racquet and helps grow the sport."

Additional announcements surrounding players, teams, venues, partnerships, and fan experiences will be unveiled in the coming months leading up to WTT's league launch in December 2026.

"World Team Tennis has been ahead of its time for 50 years with its values of gender equity and its leadership in innovation," said Stephen Amritraj, Chief Executive Officer of WTT. "We're not simply bringing the league back - we're building it with intention as an inclusive, differentiated property at the intersection of sport, culture, and entertainment."







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Reimagined World Team Tennis to Relaunch in December 2026 - WTT

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