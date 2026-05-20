ALPB Championship Trophy to Become Boulton Trophy

Published on May 20, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball has announced that its Championship Trophy will be renamed the Frank Boulton Trophy in recognition of league Founder, Frank Boulton. In addition, Boulton has been named as the ALPB Board Chair Emeritus.

"The Atlantic League was the vision of Frank Boulton and it has grown and thrived for 28 years under his leadership and guidance," said Rick White, the ALPB President since 2015.

Boulton launched the Atlantic League in 1998 after having previously owned several affiliated minor league teams. He founded the ALPB to be a boutique league, offering former Major League and Minor League players the opportunity to continue their playing careers. ALPB teams have benefited communities underserved by affiliated minor league franchises. The league launched on May 20, 1998 with teams in Atlantic City, N.J., Bridgeport, Conn., Nashua, N.H., Newark, N.J., Newburgh, N.Y., and Somerset, N.J. Today, the Atlantic League includes 10 teams from New York to North Carolina and is expected to draw its 50 millionth all-time fan in 2026.

The Atlantic League has fulfilled its founding principles with extraordinary success. Over the last three decades, over 1,450 ALPB players have been transferred to big league organizations including luminaries such as Rickey Henderson, Rich Hill, Ruben Sierra, Tim Raines, and Jose Lima along with current MLB players Huascar Brazoban, J.C. Escarra and Ildemaro Vargas.

In 2019, the ALPB was formally named by Major League Baseball as its inaugural Professional Partner League," a fitting title and validation of Boulton's original vision.

The York Revolution are currently in possession of the Boulton Trophy, having won back-to-back ALPB championships in 2024 and 2025.







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