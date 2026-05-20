Crazy Eights: Revs Winning Streak Reaches New Heights in Hagerstown

Published on May 20, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Hagerstown, Md.): The red hot York Revolution extended their winning streak to eight consecutive games, hanging on for a nailbiting 4-3 victory over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Tuesday night at Meritus Park. The streak is one shy of a franchise record for the Revs (15-10) who will go for history when the series continues Wednesday morning.

Devonte Brown provided the biggest swing of the night, crushing a three-run homer to the left of the batter's eye in the top of the second, spotting York a 3-0 lead on his fifth long ball of the year.

Jacob Teter drilled a solo shot to right center, his fifth of the year, as the lead grew to 4-0 in the third.

York managed just a pair of singles in the hit column the rest of the night as they worked five walks over the game's final six frames but were unable to pull away.

Revs starter Nicholas Regalado (2-1) allowed his only run on a first pitch homer to left by nine-hole hitter Jordan Peyton leading off the home fifth. It was one of only three hits allowed in five innings by the righty who retired eight in-a-row early in the game and earned his second straight victory.

New signee Brandon Knarr debuted in the sixth but struggled to find the strike zone as a ground out came in between three walks and a hit batter with a free pass to Cristhian Rodriguez forcing in a run to cut the lead to 4-2.

Lefty Denny Bentley entered in a huge spot with the bases loaded and one out, and on his second pitch, retired Peyton on a 4-6-3 double play to slam the door on the sixth inning. Bentley also set down the top of the order 1-2-3 in the seventh to work his sixth consecutive outing without allowing an earned run.

Darick Hall belted a homer to right leading off the bottom of the eighth as Hagerstown pulled within a run, but Josh Mollerus stranded the tying run after Costes' one-out single, picking up a hold in his setup role.

Peyton led off the ninth with a single but York closer Joely Rodriguez retired Jared Carr on the Revs' third 4-6-3 double play turned in the game to clear the bases with two outs. Tyler Dearden poked a two-out single to left, but Rodriguez whiffed Alex Isola for the game-ending strikeout and his third save of the season.

York's eight-game winning streak is the eighth streak of at least eight games in franchise history and the Revs' first since June 2024. The record is nine games set during the first half of the 2023 season.

York moves into sole possession of second place, one game back in the North, their highest standing since they were tied for first place at 2-1 after the third game of the season.

The Revs will go for nine in-a-row on Wednesday at 11 a.m. as RHP Nick Mikolajchak (3-0, 2.01) faces Hagerstown's Connor O'Hara (1-0, 3.68). York fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 10:55 a.m.







Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2026

Crazy Eights: Revs Winning Streak Reaches New Heights in Hagerstown - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.