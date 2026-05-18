Surging Revs Rally to Complete Sweep, Win Seventh Straight

Published on May 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution completed the first six-game sweep in franchise history extending their winning streak to seven consecutive games with a come-from-behind 11-7 victory over the Staten Island FerryHawks on Sunday afternoon at WellSpan Park.

The seven-game streak is two shy of a franchise record and is their first seven-gamer since July, 2024 as the Revs improve to 14-10, tying Hagerstown in the North Division standings, one game behind Lancaster for first place.

Sunday's game featured five lead changes before the Revs patiently worked a five-run rally in the eighth to claim the victory.

The Revs trailed for the first time during the winning streak and for the first time in 52 innings when Tayler Aguilar smacked a two-out RBI single to right center in the top of the second.

Brandon Lewis quickly provided an answer with an opposite field solo homer to right center, his 10th of the year and eighth in his last 12 games, tying the contest at 1-1 in the second.

Jacob Teter roped a two-out RBI double to right in the bottom of the third for a 2-1 York lead.

Staten Island went back ahead, 3-2 in the fourth as Oscar Santos lifted a sac fly to center and Robby Barham tucked a solo homer just over the porch in right.

The Revs put together a four-run fourth as three walks and a Nick Dunn RBI single to right ended the day for Hawks starter John Kelly. Austin Bates put York back on top with a sac fly to deep right and Brian Rey punched a two-run single up the middle as the Revs built a 6-3 advantage.

Staten Island chased Revs starter Rhett Kouba in the sixth. Barham's two-run double to right center slashed the lead to one run, and Kouba was charged with a throwing error on a comebacker, attempting to cut down Barham as the lead runner on a fielder's choice. Lefty Shawn Rapp entered with runners at second and third and no outs and yielded a two-strike game-tying single to left by Luis Atiles, but with Aguilar at third and still no outs, avoided any further damage with a pair of strikeouts after Atiles was caught stealing.

Gary Mattis put Staten Island ahead one final time with a homer to left center leading off the seventh.

Trailing 7-6, the Revs went to work with one out in the eighth as reliever Brandon McCabe walked Devonte Brown and pinch-hitter Tomo Otosaka. Rey blasted a game-tying RBI double off the center field fence and Ben Blackwell followed with a go-ahead RBI single to right. Blackwell stole second prompting McCabe to intentionally walk Teter, but bases loaded walks to Lewis and Mike Rosario followed as York led 10-7. Reliever Justin Needles later walked Dunn with two outs, forcing one more across.

Joely Rodriguez closed it out with a game-ending double play in the ninth.

Hunter Gregory (2-0) picked up his second win in as many appearances on the weekend with a scoreless eighth.

York won despite being out-hit 14-7, but the Revs worked a season-high 12 walks, scoring at least 11 times for the fourth time in nine games.

Notes: York's previous longest sweep in terms of most games in a series was a five-game sweep vs Lancaster on Memorial Day weekend, 2014. York is now 5-1 in last at-bat decisions. The Revs bucked a trend, improving to 3-9 when the opponent scores first. The Revs are now 10-5 at home. They improve to 11-4 overall in May. The Revs climb into second place for the first time since April 25. The Revs have scored 66 runs on the seven-game winning streak, averaging 9.4 per game. York stole 16 bases in the six-game sweep after swiping three in Sunday's win. Rey (3-for-4, two doubles, three RBI) led the way with his team-leading ninth multi-hit game and sixth of three hits or more (second straight), raising his average to .360, third-highest in the league (trailing Teter who ranks second at .386). With two RBI, Lewis pulls into a tie for the league lead with 29 on the season; he also leads in runs scored with 25.

Next: The Revs will play their next nine on the road beginning with a six-game series at Hagerstown that starts Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 6:10 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2026

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