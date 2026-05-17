Crabs Close Week with 5-4 Win over Hagerstown

Published on May 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (16-8) closed their six-game series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars (14-10) with a narrow 5-4 win on Sunday afternoon at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Blue Crabs lead the 2026 Black-Eyed Brawl rivalry series, 4-2. Southern Maryland used a four-run bottom of the third inning and a strong start by Devin Kirby-Williams to take an early lead. After Hagerstown tied the game late, Stephen Paolini delivered the game-winning RBI for a second consecutive game in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Flying Boxcars continued to hit for power early in the game. Tyler Dearden hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning, Hagerstown's 11th home run of the series. Keeping the ball in the park, Hagerstown scored again in the top of the third inning on an Alex Isola RBI single to give the Flying Boxcars a 2-0 lead.

The Blue Crabs broke out offensively in the bottom of the third inning. Southern Maryland loaded the bases against Hagerstown starting pitcher Jack Eisenbarger on a hit batter and two singles. Taylor Darden punched a two-run single into left field to tie the game, then Ezequiel Pagan drove a two-run double down the right field line to give Southern Maryland a 4-2 lead.

Both starting pitchers settled in after the third inning, as Southern Maryland held onto their two-run lead. Kirby-Williams recorded his first quality start of the season. Over six innings pitched, he allowed two runs on seven hits. He did not walk a batter while striking out three Flying Boxcar hitters.

Hagerstown worked their way back into the game against Southern Maryland's bullpen. In the top of the seventh inning against Blue Crabs relief pitcher Ethan Hammerberg, Jared Carr hit an RBI double to center field. In the top of the eighth inning against Blue Crabs relief pitcher Garrett Ouellette, Jackson Hauge hit an RBI triple off the wall in center field to tie the game, 4-4.

The Blue Crabs didn't keep the game tied for long. Hagerstown relief pitcher Chris Wright walked the first two hitters in the bottom of the eighth inning and Sebastian Mueller advanced them with a sacrifice bunt. Paolini, the walk-off hero from Saturday night, hit a sacrifice fly to right field to give Southern Maryland a 5-4 lead after eight innings.

Blue Crabs manager Brett Jodie turned to Rafi Vazquez in the top of the ninth inning for his first save opportunity of the season. Tyler Williams reached on a single to lead off the inning, but was thrown out attempting to steal second base. Mueller robbed Jordan Peyton of a hit with a diving stop and Vazquez struck out Carr to end the game.

The Blue Crabs travel to Kentucky to face the Lexington Legends for a six-game series, starting on Tuesday, May 19. First pitch is at 6:45 pm. Keith Noonan will have the call on HomeTeam Network. To watch the games or to purchase a subscription, click here.

The Blue Crabs return home to Regency Furniture Stadium to begin a six-game series against the Lancaster Stormers on Tuesday, May 26. First pitch is at 6:35 pm. To purchase tickets, click here.

Tuesdays at Regency Furniture Stadium are Silver Sluggers days. Starting at just $45, the Silver Sluggers Membership is the perfect plan for fans who love great baseball, great company, and a fun weekday tradition. Designed especially for our 55+ fan community, this popular program gives members a seat for every Tuesday remaining home game during the 2026 season. Enjoy consistent game days, early start times, and a welcoming social atmosphere that makes every Tuesday at the ballpark something to look forward to. To learn more or to purchase a membership, click here.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have been proud members of the Atlantic League since 2008, the third-longest tenured team in the league. With a proud tradition of success on and off the field, many players have found a home while playing in front of Crustacean Nation, the nickname for the Blue Crabs' avid fanbase. A host of former Major Leaguers have played for the Blue Crabs, including Chien-Ming Wang, Pat Mahomes Sr., and team legend Daryl Thompson. Many players have also made it to the Major Leagues after playing with Southern Maryland, including Isaac Mattson of the Pittsburgh Pirates. 2026 marks the 18th season of Blue Crabs baseball at Regency Furniture Stadium, where Clawsome Times Await.







Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2026

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