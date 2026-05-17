Paolini Plays Hero in 14-13 Walk-off Win over Hagerstown

Published on May 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (15-8) came out on top in a topsy-turvy 14-13 win in 10 innings on Saturday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Blue Crabs now lead the 2026 Black-Eyed Brawl rivalry series, 3-2. Once trailing by as much as six runs, the Blue Crabs tied the game down to their final out before Stephen Paolini took the honors as the first walk-off hero of the 2026 season for Southern Maryland.

Both teams blasted a two-run home run in the second inning. For Hagerstown, Tyler Williams hit a two-run homer to center field, his third home run of the week and sixth of the season. Southern Maryland answered with a 413-foot two-run blast by Taylor Darden to left field, his fourth home run of the season, to tie the game at 2-2.

The squads continued to trade runs in the third inning. The Flying Boxcars took the lead on a three-run home run by Tyler Williams, also his third home run of the week and sixth of the season. The Blue Crabs answered back with some help from Hagerstown starting pitcher Eddy Damurias. Southern Maryland scored three runs on a Damurias throwing error and two wild pitches, tying the contest at 5-5.

Blue Crabs starting pitcher Ian Kahaloa endured his toughest start of the season, finishing just three innings. He allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

The Flying Boxcars continued their offensive production in the top of the fourth inning. Against Blue Crabs relief pitcher Justin Sanchez, Alex Isola hit an RBI single and Darick Hall knocked a two-run home run to give Hagerstown another lead, 8-5.

Hagerstown added three more runs in the next two innings. In the sixth inning, Hall hit an RBI fielder's choice and Robert Brooks added a sacrifice fly. In the top of the seventh inning, Williams hit an RBI double to extend the Flying Boxcars lead to 11-5.

Southern Maryland got back on the board in the bottom of the seventh inning. Against Hagerstown relief pitcher Alex Mack, Viandel Pena hit a three-run home run to left field, his team-leading fifth homer of the season, to trim the deficit to 11-8.

The Blue Crabs turned the game on its head in the bottom of the eighth inning. Ezequiel Pagan started the rally with a double off of Hagerstown relief pitcher Brennen Oxford and he scored on a Carlos Rojas RBI single. Brody Fahr then hit a go-ahead 377-foot three-run home run to left center field, his second homer of the season, to give the Blue Crabs their first lead of the night at 12-11.

Blue Crabs relief pitcher Endrys Briceno came into the game attempting to secure the win, but Hagerstown rallied. Tyler Dearden dropped an RBI single into right field and the ball got by Blue Crabs right fielder Phillip Sikes, allowing a second run to score to put Hagerstown back in front, 13-12.

Down to their last out, the Blue Crabs tied the game for the second time in the series. An error by Hagerstown second baseman Jeffrey Wehler allowed Darden to score from second base, tying the game at 13-13 and forcing extra innings.

After Blue Crabs relief pitcher Ethan Bates pitched a scoreless top of the 10th inning, the Blue Crabs needed just one run to get the win. Paolini delivered with a walk-off single to center field, capping off a 14-3 win for Southern Maryland.

The Blue Crabs conclude their six-game series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Sunday, May 17 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 1:05 pm.







Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.