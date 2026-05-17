Late Ducks Rally Falls Just Short

Published on May 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 8-6 on Saturday night in the fifth game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Gastonia took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the fourth inning on a leadoff home run to left centerfield by Justin Wylie against Long Island starting pitcher Nolan Clenney. The Ghost Peppers scored four runs in the fifth for a 5-0 advantage, highlighted by Bryson Brigman's RBI single and a three-run home run to straightaway centerfield off the bat of Grant Lavigne.

The Ducks cut the deficit to 5-1 in the home half of the fifth versus Ghost Peppers starter Spencer Adams as Aaron Takacs plated Jorge Bonifacio with a sacrifice fly to left after Bonifacio began the inning with a triple off the wall in right centerfield. Anthony Prato's run-scoring base hit in the sixth made it 6-1 in favor of the visitors, but Alsander Womack got the Flock to within 6-2 one half-inning later as he belted a one-out, 389-foot solo tater to right center.

Long Island inched closer in the seventh as Ronaldo Hernandez blasted a 384-foot two run home run to left center which got the Ducks to within a pair of runs at 6-4. The Ghost Peppers regained a two-run cushion at 8-4 in the eighth on a two-run triple from Prato. In the last of the ninth, a Marcus Chiu RBI double and a Jacob Robson sacrifice fly made it 8-6 Gastonia, but the rally would fall just short as Jorge Bonifacio flied out to Nate Scantlin in center with the bases loaded to end the ballgame.

Adams (3-1) picked up the win, allowing four runs on six hits across six and one-third innings pitched, walking one and striking out six. Clenney (1-3) was tagged with the loss, surrendering five runs on six hits in five innings of work, walking three while striking out a season-high seven.

Womack tallied a pair of hits, an RBI and a run scored. Anthony Garcia had two hits, a run scored and a walk. Aaron Takacs' one-out free pass in the last of the seventh extended his on-base streak to a team-high 20 consecutive games overall.

The Ducks and Ghost Peppers wrap up their six-game set on Sunday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Sunglasses, courtesy of Camps 'R' Us. It's also a FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday, featuring a pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases. Right-hander Trevor Bauer (4-1, 1.41) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Ghost Peppers righty Austin Aldeano (Season Debut).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2026

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