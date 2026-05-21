Rockers Even up Series with Ducks

Published on May 20, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Jacob Robson of the Long Island Ducks

(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Jim McKenzie) Jacob Robson of the Long Island Ducks(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Jim McKenzie)

(High Point, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the High Point Rockers on Wednesday evening in the second game of a six-game series at Truist Point.

Leading the way offensively for the Flock was Jacob Robson, who doubled, homered, drove in a pair of runs, scored twice, drew two walks and collected two stolen bases. Gavin Collins had a base hit, two RBIs, a run scored and a bag swiped, while Chris Roller, Kole Kaler and Wilmer Difo combined to reach base safely in nine of their 15 plate appearances.

The Ducks and Rockers continue their six-game set on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. Fans can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (2-3, 4.88) gets the nod for the Ducks against Rockers righty Matt Colucci (1-0, 4.15).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, May 26, to open a three-game set against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

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Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2026

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