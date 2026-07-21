Tuesday's Game in Hagerstown Postponed

Published on July 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Hagerstown, Md.) - Tuesday's (July 21) game between the Long Island Ducks and Hagerstown Flying Boxcars at Meritus Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Tuesday's (7/21) game will be made up on Wednesday, July 22, as part of a single admission doubleheader featuring two seven-inning games. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 4:00 p.m., while game two is slated to begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the opener. Fans can follow all the action for both games live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 28, to begin a six-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive QuackerJack Caps, courtesy of Built Different Sports. It will also be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 726 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from July 21, 2026

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